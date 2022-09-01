College football state schedules

Sophomore running back Kylin James (left) and the University of Central Arkansas Bears start their 2022 season tonight against Missouri State at Estes Stadium in Conway. (Photo courtesy University of Central Arkansas)

All times Central and subject to change SEC ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 SEC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 3 Cincinnati 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 South Carolina 11 a.m. Sept. 17 Missouri St. 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Texas A&M TBA Oct. 1 Alabama TBA Oct. 8 at Mississippi St. TBA Oct. 15 at BYU TBA Oct. 29 at Auburn TBA Nov. 5 Liberty TBA Nov. 12 LSU TBA Nov. 19 Mississippi TBA Nov. 25 at Missouri 2:30 p.m. SUN BELT ARKANSAS STATE (0-0, 0-0 SBC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 3 Grambling State 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Ohio St. 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Memphis 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Old Dominion* TBA Oct. 1 La.-Monroe* TBA Oct. 8 James Madison* TBA Oct. 15 at Southern Miss.* TBA Oct. 22 at La.-Lafayette* TBA Oct. 29 South Alabama* TBA Nov. 12 Massachusetts TBA Nov. 19 at Texas State* 4 p.m. Nov. 26 Troy* TBA *Sun Belt game ASUN CENTRAL ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 1 Missouri State 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mississippi 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Idaho State 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at SE Missouri State 2 p.m. Oct. 1 Austin Peay* 4 p.m. Oct. 8 Lindenwood 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Kennesaw State* noon Oct. 29 North Alabama* 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at E. Kentucky* 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at S.F. Austin 4 p.m. Nov. 19 Jacksonville State* 4 p.m. *ASUN game SWAC ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 3 Lane College 6 p.m. Sept. 10 North American 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Oklahoma State TBA Sept. 24 at Alcorn State* 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Southern* 6 p.m. Oct. 8 Texas Southern* 2 p.m. Oct. 16 Alabama A&M#* 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Florida A&M* 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Grambling State* 2 p.m. Nov. 12 Prairie View A&M* 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at Alabama State* TBA *SWAC game #St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic GREAT AMERICAN ARK.-MONTICELLO (0-0, 0-0 GAC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 1 at Southern Nazarene* 6 p.m. Sept. 10 Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Henderson State* 6 p.m. Sept. 24 Arkansas Tech* 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. Oct. 8 NW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Ouachita Baptist* 1 p.m. Oct. 22 Harding* 2 p.m. Oct. 29 SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at East Central (Okla.)* 2 p.m. Nov. 12 Southern Arkansas* 2 p.m. *GAC game ARKANSAS TECH (0-0, 0-0 GAC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 1 at SE Oklahoma State* 6 p.m. Sept. 10 East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m. Sept. 17 Ouachita Baptist* 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Ark.-Monticello* 6 p.m. Oct. 1 Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m. Oct. 15 Southern Arkansas* 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Henderson State* 2 p.m. Oct. 29 SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at NW Oklahoma State* 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at Harding* 2 p.m. *GAC game HARDING (0-0, 0-0 GAC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 1 at East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m. Sept. 10 SE Oklahoma State* 7 p.m. Sept. 17 Southern Arkansas* 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Ouachita Baptist* 6 p.m. Oct. 1 Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m. Oct. 15 Henderson State* 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m. Oct. 29 NW Oklahoma State* 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. Nov. 12 Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m. *GAC game HENDERSON STATE (0-0, 0-0 GAC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 1 SW Oklahoma State* 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at NW Oklahoma Staet* 6 p.m. Sept. 17 Ark.-Monticello* 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Southern Arkansas* 6 p.m. Oct. 1 SE Oklahoma State* 2 pm. Oct. 8 at East Central (Okla.)* 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Harding* 2 p.m. Oct. 22 Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m. Nov. 5 Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m. Nov. 12 Ouachita Baptist* 2 p.m. *GAC game OUACHITA BAPTIST (0-0, 0-0 GAC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 1 at Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m. Sept. 10 Southern Nazarene* 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Arkansas Tech* 6 p.m. Sept. 24 Harding* 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at NW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. Oct. 8 SW Oklahoma State* noon Oct. 15 Ark.-Monticello* 1 p.m. Oct. 22 Southern Arkansas*# 2 p.m. Oct. 27 East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Henderson State* 2 p.m. *GAC game #Murphy USA Classic, El Dorado SOUTHERN ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 GAC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 1 NW Oklahoma State* 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at SW Oklahoma State 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Harding* 6 p.m. Sept. 24 Henderson State* 6 p.m. Oct. 1 East Central (Okla.)* 2:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m. Oct. 22 Ouachita Baptist*# 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m. Nov. 5 Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m. *GAC game #Murphy USA Classic, El Dorado SOUTHERN ATHLETIC ASSOC. HENDRIX (0-0, 0-0 SAC) DATE OPPONENT TIME Sept. 3 Austin (Texas) 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Washington (Mo.) 1 p.m. Sept. 17 Howard Payne# 3 p.m. Oct. 1 Trinity (Texas)* noon Oct. 8 at Millsaps (Miss.)* 1 p.m. Oct. 15 Sewanee (Tenn.)* 1 p.m. Oct. 22 Centre (Ky.)* 1 p.m. Oct. 29 at Birm.-Southern* 1 p.m. Nov. 5 Rhodes (Tenn.)*^ 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Berry (Ga.)* 1 p.m. *SAA game #at Prosper, Texas ^at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock SOONER ATHLETIC CONF. LYON COLLEGE (1-0, 0-0 SAC) DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT Aug. 27 Missouri Baptist W, 24-12 Sept. 3 Ottawa (Ariz.)* 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Wayland Baptist* 11 a.m. Sept. 24 Okla. Panhandle St.* 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Langston (Okla.)* 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Ariz. Christian* 9 p.m. Oct. 15 Texas College* 2 p.m. Oct. 22 SW Assemblies of God* 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Louisiana Christian* 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Texas Wesleyan* 2 p.m. *SAC game

