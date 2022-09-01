College football state schedules

All times Central and subject to change
SEC
ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 SEC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 3 Cincinnati 2:30 p.m.
Sept. 10 South Carolina 11 a.m.
Sept. 17 Missouri St. 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Texas A&M TBA
Oct. 1 Alabama TBA
Oct. 8 at Mississippi St. TBA
Oct. 15 at BYU TBA
Oct. 29 at Auburn TBA
Nov. 5 Liberty TBA
Nov. 12 LSU TBA
Nov. 19 Mississippi TBA
Nov. 25 at Missouri 2:30 p.m.
SUN BELT
ARKANSAS STATE (0-0, 0-0 SBC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 3 Grambling State 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Ohio St. 11 a.m.
Sept. 17 at Memphis 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Old Dominion* TBA
Oct. 1 La.-Monroe* TBA
Oct. 8 James Madison* TBA
Oct. 15 at Southern Miss.* TBA
Oct. 22 at La.-Lafayette* TBA
Oct. 29 South Alabama* TBA
Nov. 12 Massachusetts TBA
Nov. 19 at Texas State* 4 p.m.
Nov. 26 Troy* TBA *Sun Belt game
ASUN
CENTRAL ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 ASUN)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 1 Missouri State 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Mississippi 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Idaho State 2 p.m.
Sept. 24 at SE Missouri State 2 p.m.
Oct. 1 Austin Peay* 4 p.m.
Oct. 8 Lindenwood 4 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Kennesaw State* noon
Oct. 29 North Alabama* 4 p.m.
Nov. 5 at E. Kentucky* 4 p.m.
Nov. 12 at S.F. Austin 4 p.m.
Nov. 19 Jacksonville State* 4 p.m. *ASUN game
SWAC
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 3 Lane College 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 North American 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Oklahoma State TBA
Sept. 24 at Alcorn State* 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Southern* 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 Texas Southern* 2 p.m.
Oct. 16 Alabama A&M#* 3 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Florida A&M* 3 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Grambling State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 Prairie View A&M* 2 p.m.
Nov. 24 at Alabama State* TBA *SWAC game #St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic
GREAT AMERICAN
ARK.-MONTICELLO (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 1 at Southern Nazarene* 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Henderson State* 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 Arkansas Tech* 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 at SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 8 NW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Ouachita Baptist* 1 p.m.
Oct. 22 Harding* 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 5 at East Central (Okla.)* 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 Southern Arkansas* 2 p.m. *GAC game
ARKANSAS TECH (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 1 at SE Oklahoma State* 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 Ouachita Baptist* 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Ark.-Monticello* 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m.
Oct. 15 Southern Arkansas* 2 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Henderson State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 5 at NW Oklahoma State* 4 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Harding* 2 p.m. *GAC game
HARDING (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 1 at East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 SE Oklahoma State* 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Southern Arkansas* 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Ouachita Baptist* 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m.
Oct. 15 Henderson State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 22 at Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 NW Oklahoma State* 3 p.m.
Nov. 5 at SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m. *GAC game
HENDERSON STATE (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 1 SW Oklahoma State* 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at NW Oklahoma Staet* 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 Ark.-Monticello* 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Southern Arkansas* 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 SE Oklahoma State* 2 pm.
Oct. 8 at East Central (Okla.)* 2 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Harding* 2 p.m.
Oct. 22 Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m.
Nov. 5 Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 Ouachita Baptist* 2 p.m. *GAC game
OUACHITA BAPTIST (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 1 at Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 Southern Nazarene* 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Arkansas Tech* 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 Harding* 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 at NW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 8 SW Oklahoma State* noon
Oct. 15 Ark.-Monticello* 1 p.m.
Oct. 22 Southern Arkansas*# 2 p.m.
Oct. 27 East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m.
Nov. 5 at SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Henderson State* 2 p.m. *GAC game #Murphy USA Classic, El Dorado
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 GAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 1 NW Oklahoma State* 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 at SW Oklahoma State 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Harding* 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 Henderson State* 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 East Central (Okla.)* 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 at SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m.
Oct. 22 Ouachita Baptist*# 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m.
Nov. 5 Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m. *GAC game #Murphy USA Classic, El Dorado
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC ASSOC.
HENDRIX (0-0, 0-0 SAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 3 Austin (Texas) 1 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Washington (Mo.) 1 p.m.
Sept. 17 Howard Payne# 3 p.m.
Oct. 1 Trinity (Texas)* noon
Oct. 8 at Millsaps (Miss.)* 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 Sewanee (Tenn.)* 1 p.m.
Oct. 22 Centre (Ky.)* 1 p.m.
Oct. 29 at Birm.-Southern* 1 p.m.
Nov. 5 Rhodes (Tenn.)*^ 6 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Berry (Ga.)* 1 p.m. *SAA game #at Prosper, Texas ^at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
SOONER ATHLETIC CONF.
LYON COLLEGE (1-0, 0-0 SAC)
DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT
Aug. 27 Missouri Baptist W, 24-12
Sept. 3 Ottawa (Ariz.)* 6 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Wayland Baptist* 11 a.m.
Sept. 24 Okla. Panhandle St.* 6 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Langston (Okla.)* 2 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Ariz. Christian* 9 p.m.
Oct. 15 Texas College* 2 p.m.
Oct. 22 SW Assemblies of God* 2 p.m.
Nov. 5 at Louisiana Christian* 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 at Texas Wesleyan* 2 p.m. *SAC game