College football state schedules

Today at 2:18 a.m.
Sophomore running back Kylin James (left) and the University of Central Arkansas Bears start their 2022 season tonight against Missouri State at Estes Stadium in Conway. (Photo courtesy University of Central Arkansas)

All times Central and subject to change

SEC

ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 SEC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 3 Cincinnati 2:30 p.m. 

Sept. 10 South Carolina 11 a.m. 

Sept. 17 Missouri St. 6 p.m. 

Sept. 24 at Texas A&M TBA 

Oct. 1 Alabama TBA 

Oct. 8 at Mississippi St. TBA 

Oct. 15 at BYU TBA 

Oct. 29 at Auburn TBA 

Nov. 5 Liberty TBA 

Nov. 12 LSU TBA 

Nov. 19 Mississippi TBA 

Nov. 25 at Missouri 2:30 p.m.

SUN BELT

ARKANSAS STATE (0-0, 0-0 SBC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 3 Grambling State 6 p.m. 

Sept. 10 at Ohio St. 11 a.m. 

Sept. 17 at Memphis 6 p.m. 

Sept. 24 at Old Dominion* TBA 

Oct. 1 La.-Monroe* TBA 

Oct. 8 James Madison* TBA 

Oct. 15 at Southern Miss.* TBA 

Oct. 22 at La.-Lafayette* TBA 

Oct. 29 South Alabama* TBA 

Nov. 12 Massachusetts TBA 

Nov. 19 at Texas State* 4 p.m. 

Nov. 26 Troy* TBA *Sun Belt game

ASUN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 ASUN)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 1 Missouri State 7 p.m. 

Sept. 10 at Mississippi 6 p.m. 

Sept. 17 at Idaho State 2 p.m. 

Sept. 24 at SE Missouri State 2 p.m. 

Oct. 1 Austin Peay* 4 p.m. 

Oct. 8 Lindenwood 4 p.m. 

Oct. 15 at Kennesaw State* noon 

Oct. 29 North Alabama* 4 p.m. 

Nov. 5 at E. Kentucky* 4 p.m. 

Nov. 12 at S.F. Austin 4 p.m. 

Nov. 19 Jacksonville State* 4 p.m. *ASUN game

SWAC

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-0, 0-0 SWAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 3 Lane College 6 p.m. 

Sept. 10 North American 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Oklahoma State TBA 

Sept. 24 at Alcorn State* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 1 at Southern* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 8 Texas Southern* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 16 Alabama A&M#* 3 p.m. 

Oct. 29 at Florida A&M* 3 p.m. 

Nov. 5 at Grambling State* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 12 Prairie View A&M* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 24 at Alabama State* TBA *SWAC game #St. Louis River City HBCU Football Classic

GREAT AMERICAN

ARK.-MONTICELLO (0-0, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 1 at Southern Nazarene* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 10 Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 17 at Henderson State* 6 p.m.

 Sept. 24 Arkansas Tech* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 1 at SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 8 NW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 15 at Ouachita Baptist* 1 p.m. 

Oct. 22 Harding* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 29 SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 5 at East Central (Okla.)* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 12 Southern Arkansas* 2 p.m. *GAC game

ARKANSAS TECH (0-0, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 1 at SE Oklahoma State* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 10 East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 17 Ouachita Baptist* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 24 at Ark.-Monticello* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 1 Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 8 at Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 15 Southern Arkansas* 2 p.m.

 Oct. 22 at Henderson State* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 29 SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 5 at NW Oklahoma State* 4 p.m. 

Nov. 12 at Harding* 2 p.m. *GAC game

HARDING (0-0, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 1 at East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 10 SE Oklahoma State* 7 p.m. 

Sept. 17 Southern Arkansas* 7 p.m. 

Sept. 24 at Ouachita Baptist* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 1 Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 8 at Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 15 Henderson State* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 22 at Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 29 NW Oklahoma State* 3 p.m. 

Nov. 5 at SW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 12 Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m. *GAC game

HENDERSON STATE (0-0, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 1 SW Oklahoma State* 7 p.m.

 Sept. 10 at NW Oklahoma Staet* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 17 Ark.-Monticello* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 24 at Southern Arkansas* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 1 SE Oklahoma State* 2 pm. 

Oct. 8 at East Central (Okla.)* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 15 at Harding* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 22 Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 29 at Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 5 Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 12 Ouachita Baptist* 2 p.m. *GAC game

OUACHITA BAPTIST (0-0, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 1 at Oklahoma Baptist* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 10 Southern Nazarene* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 17 at Arkansas Tech* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 24 Harding* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 1 at NW Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 8 SW Oklahoma State* noon 

Oct. 15 Ark.-Monticello* 1 p.m.

 Oct. 22 Southern Arkansas*# 2 p.m. 

Oct. 27 East Central (Okla.)* 6 p.m. 

Nov. 5 at SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 12 at Henderson State* 2 p.m. *GAC game #Murphy USA Classic, El Dorado

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS (0-0, 0-0 GAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 1 NW Oklahoma State* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 10 at SW Oklahoma State 6 p.m. 

Sept. 17 at Harding* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 24 Henderson State* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 1 East Central (Okla.)* 2:30 p.m. 

Oct. 8 at SE Oklahoma State* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 15 at Arkansas Tech* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 22 Ouachita Baptist*# 2 p.m. 

Oct. 29 at Oklahoma Baptist* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 5 Southern Nazarene* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 12 at Ark.-Monticello* 2 p.m. *GAC game #Murphy USA Classic, El Dorado

SOUTHERN ATHLETIC ASSOC.

HENDRIX (0-0, 0-0 SAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sept. 3 Austin (Texas) 1 p.m. 

Sept. 10 at Washington (Mo.) 1 p.m. 

Sept. 17 Howard Payne# 3 p.m. 

Oct. 1 Trinity (Texas)* noon 

Oct. 8 at Millsaps (Miss.)* 1 p.m. 

Oct. 15 Sewanee (Tenn.)* 1 p.m. 

Oct. 22 Centre (Ky.)* 1 p.m. 

Oct. 29 at Birm.-Southern* 1 p.m. 

Nov. 5 Rhodes (Tenn.)*^ 6 p.m. 

Nov. 12 at Berry (Ga.)* 1 p.m. *SAA game #at Prosper, Texas ^at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

SOONER ATHLETIC CONF.

LYON COLLEGE (1-0, 0-0 SAC)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT

Aug. 27 Missouri Baptist W, 24-12 

Sept. 3 Ottawa (Ariz.)* 6 p.m. 

Sept. 10 at Wayland Baptist* 11 a.m. 

Sept. 24 Okla. Panhandle St.* 6 p.m. 

Oct. 1 at Langston (Okla.)* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 8 at Ariz. Christian* 9 p.m. 

Oct. 15 Texas College* 2 p.m. 

Oct. 22 SW Assemblies of God* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 5 at Louisiana Christian* 2 p.m. 

Nov. 12 at Texas Wesleyan* 2 p.m. *SAC game

