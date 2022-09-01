Commanders prep to play without RB

ASHBURN, Va. -- Brian Robinson Jr. is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery after being shot twice in his right leg during an attempted robbery last weekend.

While there's no timetable for Robinson to play football again, knowing that's even a possibility potentially later in the year because the rookie running back avoided more serious injury is helping teammates and Washington Commanders officials process the situation. The NFL team is preparing to open the season without Robinson, who was expected to be a starter and play a key role.

"He is tremendously blessed and fortunate to be where he is," General Manager Martin Mayhew said. "Initially when you hear something like that, you worry about the guy living and then you worry about his health long term and then you worry about his ability to play football. And so for him to come through that situation the way that he did is a tremendous blessing."

Robinson had surgery Monday and then was discharged from a Washington hospital. The 23-year-old who played at Alabama showed up on crutches to the team's practice facility Tuesday and Wednesday and met with players, coaches and doctors.

Coach Ron Rivera, who visited Robinson in the hospital on Sunday night in the aftermath of the shooting, said it was important for players to see their wounded teammate in person.

"It was an emotional thing because they could see he was OK," Rivera said. "I think that really kind of put a lot of their minds at ease."

Robinson's experience and his absence are on the minds of Commanders players and staff. Simultaneously, they've attempted to compartmentalize the situation and get back to work in preparation for the season opener Sept. 11 against Jacksonville.

That extends to the front office, which had to make cuts down to the 53-man roster knowing Robinson wouldn't be available right away and for the foreseeable future.

"Certainly you have to adjust in those situations," Mayhew said. "Fortunately, we had good depth at running back."

Antonio Gibson moves back into the starting role, and Jonathan Williams made the team -- something that was in question before Robinson was injured. Williams, a seven-year veteran out of Arkansas, has a running style that is close to Robinson's, which played a role in Washington keeping him.

"I think we have some similarities," Williams said. "We're both guys who have played running back a whole lot, so we have that kind of natural-runner type of run."

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson runs a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown in front of offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)



Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of a NFL Preseason football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at FedExField in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)



Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, right, hands the ball off to running back Brian Robinson (8) during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

