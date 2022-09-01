



Labor Day closings set

Several agencies announced their closing schedules for Labor Day on Monday.

Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar.

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices will be closed Friday and Monday, according to their calendar.

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas' office and the senior centers will be closed Monday. SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will take dialysis and chemotherapy patients to their appointments that day, according to a news release.

Waste Management will be closed Monday. Trash pickup will be one day behind schedule, according to their website.

Local earns degree at Alabama

Madison Miller of Pine Bluff received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa. The university awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 6, according to a news release.

Housing education webinar set

The Arkansas Financial Education Commission in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System will host a free financial education webinar entitled "Housing Affordability: What You Need to Know" at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

This webinar will address the ins and outs of buying versus renting, along with what responsibilities to expect. Co-presenters will be John Hurst with Simmons Bank Mortgage and Shawn Karnes with Arvest Bank Mortgage, according to a news release.

Attendance is free, but registration is required. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KucyxOWRTPS9nd2JW_wBig.

Agency sets menus

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches next week include:

Sept. 5 -- The main office and senior centers will be closed Labor Day.

Sept. 6 -- Red beans and rice, turkey polish sausage, mixed vegetables, cornbread, pudding, and milk.

Sept. 7 -- Taco salad, refried beans, Mexican corn, fruit, and milk.

Sept. 8 -- Chicken pot pie, green beans, apples with cinnamon, and milk.

Sept. 9 -- Hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, watermelon, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.



