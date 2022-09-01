Drowned boy carried 675 feet into pipe

BENTONVILLE -- An 11-year-old boy who died after being swept into a storm drain Monday was pulled through 675 feet of underground pipe, a Bentonville Fire Department official said Wednesday.

The boy's body was found after coming out of the pipe into a culvert and being washed farther down, said Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Boydston.

He was a student at Bentonville's Barker Middle School, according to Leslee Wright, communications director for the school district.

The Fire Department was sent at 5:36 p.m. Monday on a call a boy was in a detention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments, north of Southeast 28th Street. Crews rushing to the scene were notified a 47-year-old woman had been swept away too, Boydston said.

The woman was dragged 20 yards through the drainage system after entering the pipe. Manhole covers were pulled and she was found near the first manhole opening, Boydston said. The woman was found eight minutes after the Fire Department arrived on scene, and the boy was found about 20 minutes after help arrived, Boydston said.

The names of the boy and woman haven't been released. Boydston said fire officials were told Tuesday the woman's condition was promising.

The detention pond is privately owned and is designed to catch water runoff from the apartments, Boydston said.

The city received a little over 2 inches of rain Monday in what Boydston called a microburst.

Brad McGavock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said there was some significant wind Monday accompanied by rain that was "really, really heavy" and fell quickly across the area. A flash food advisory for northeast Benton County was issued by the weather service at 5:20 p.m. followed by a flash flood warning at 5:52 p.m., McGavock said.

The detention pond slopes down and the water rushes into a 24-inch culvert. The pond is about 4 feet deep. The 24-inch pipe can handle 3,000 gallons a minute, Boydston said.

"If you get caught up in there, there is nothing you can do," he said. "They are designed to deal with floodwater."

Officials don't know why the boy was in the pond.

Each year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard, according to the National Weather Service.