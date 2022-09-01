EDITORIAL: Gorbachev

"I like Mr. Gorbachev. We can do business together."

--Margaret Thatcher

"Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

--Ronald Reagan

Is it possible that there are many young people in America today who have no idea who Mikhail Gorbachev was?

Yes, it is possible.

The year 2022 is as far removed from 1991 as . . . as 1991 was removed from pre-Beatles, pre-JFK, pre-Berlin Wall 1960. The decades go by fast. The Soviet flag came down from the Kremlin on Christmas Day of 1991. Many of us cheered. The Cold War was over. So was the threat of only 20 minutes warning before the nuclear bombs wiped us all out.

Those of us in the free world celebrated in '91 with champagne. Many of those in the Soviet Union fretted about what would happen next.

The last leader of the old and unlamented Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, died this week.

About that "unlamented" part: Only those of us in the West, and those more understanding types in the East, consider the old USSR unlamented. There is a particular former KGB agent in the Kremlin these days who considers the dismantling of the Soviet Union "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century." In a century full of catastrophe. No accounting for taste.

His predecessor, Comrade Gorbachev, might be more popular in the Western world than in northern Asia/eastern Europe. It was his policies that . . . well, might not have "led" to the fall of the USSR, but probably brought it along much faster than anyone thought.

It should be noted that Mikhail Gorbachev didn't mean to hurry along the demise of the Soviets. When he brought about perestroika and glasnost, he was doing so to better the USSR, not bury it. He was never interested in getting to 1991. A good communist, he might have done things much differently if he could have seen '91 coming.

But Mikhail Sergeievich Gorbachev is as towering a figure of the 20th century as a Reagan. Or a Kissinger. Or a Mao. Some of us are old enough to remember Gorbachev Chic. And the free press even in the West would compare Ronald Reagan to Mikhail Gorbachev as they circled each other in the 1980s. Or, better yet, Nancy and Raisa. Who was more stylish at today's summit?

In the mid-'80s, Mikhail Sergeievich took over from a string of antiquated Soviet apparatchiks that filled in after Brezhnev. Can anybody remember the faces of Andropov or Chernenko? The running joke on the late-night programs in the 1980s was how many weeks the next guy in charge of the Soviet Union would live.

When Comrade Gorbachev took the reins and finally had some say on what the State might do for the people, he decided to improve the USSR by opening things up a bit. But once freedom is allowed a little opening, it pushes through even the heaviest of doors. And in a couple of years, the world flooded into '91.

"The Soviet collapse was not Mr. Gorbachev's goal," The Washington Post says in his obituary, "but it may be his greatest legacy. It brought to an end a seven-decade experiment born of Utopian idealism that led to some of the bloodiest human suffering of the century. A costly global confrontation between East and West abruptly ceased to exist. The division of Europe fell away. The tense superpower hair-trigger nuclear standoff was eased, short of Armageddon.

"None of it could have happened but for Mr. Gorbachev. Along the way, he let loose a revolution from above within the Soviet Union, prodding and pushing a stagnant country in hopes of reviving it. In nearly six years of high drama and breathtaking transformation, Mr. Gorbachev pursued ever-larger ambitions for liberalization, battling inertia and a stubborn old guard."

Which is why today he is more popular on these shores than his own.

We are reminded of Boris Yeltsin, former president of Russia, standing up to the tanks as the former Soviet establishment fought to take back the country, in August of '91. Some folks in the Western press mentioned how brave it was of the old boy.

And we thought: Sure, Boris Yeltsin can be brave. In front of the cameras in '91--as his actions were broadcast to the rest of the world. But what about Mikhail Gorbachev? During the coup attempt, he most certainly did not have cameras on him.

Yet the word got out that he stood his ground and told off those behind the attempt. Now that took guts. As far as Mikhail Gorbachev knew, he was going to meet his doom the way so many others who didn't comply with Soviet wishes met theirs. And he might not be seen again. Yet he fought. As if he had come from the old days, which he had.

He was born not long before the Stalin purges. And even some of his family were caught up in them. Then the Germans came. And left. He lived through famine and secret police. Then off to Moscow for university. Then the long climb up the political ladder.

Then into the history books.

He may not have wanted the end of the Soviet Union, but he did want the end of the Soviet Union's stagnant ways. He wanted the system to work better, for the betterment of the people. He couldn't see that taking the handcuffs of millions of people would lead to their wanting even more reforms, wanting even more from life. In his defense, nobody saw the collapse of the USSR coming in '91.

Now the towering figure is gone, dead at 91.

A number that has significance. For the world.