‘Everything starts with him:’ What made James Blackman the gas pedal that powers Arkansas State

JONESBORO -- Deondre Francois immediately grabbed his left kneecap. There was no writhing, no shouts of pain, just a grimace on the quarterback's face as Florida State's trainers rolled him onto his back on the turf of Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The No. 3 Seminoles weren't going to win, trailing No. 1 Alabama 24-7 with six minutes to play in their 2017 season-opener.

But when Florida State got the ball back with 96 seconds remaining, Coach Jimbo Fisher and offensive coordinator Randy Sanders needed someone to finish things out. Francois had been carted to the locker room, later diagnosed with a season-ending torn patellar tendon.

So a lanky, 6-5, 185-pound 17-year-old from Belle Glade, Fla., popped on his gold helmet and trotted onto the field for the first time. James Blackman was going to get a shot against the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.

"A lot of guys can do it in practice, but they can't do it when you get on that stage," Sanders told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "The thing you saw with James right away was the stage wasn't too big."

Blackman's season wasn't spectacular -- 58.2 completion percentage, 2,230 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions -- but there were moments for the freshman.

"He carried us in some big games, played really well and he's a great young man," Fisher said.

It wouldn't last.

When Fisher departed for Texas A&M that offseason, it kickstarted a furious stretch of tumult in Tallahassee.

Three coaches and four offensive coordinators over four seasons. The program's worst run since the mid-1970s. Blackman found himself in the middle of it all

"The timing really, really sucked," said Rick Butts, Blackman's godfather.

Five years and a day removed from that fateful debut, Blackman begins his sixth and final season of college football at Arkansas State.

He's more confident, the product of having the same head coach and offensive coordinator in consecutive collegiate seasons for the first time. He's more mature, coming off a year in which he endured a season-ending shoulder injury while acclimating to new surroundings and establishing himself as a locker-room presence.

There were times Blackman thought about "[putting] the car in park" and walking away from football. Instead, as the 2022 season begins, he's the Red Wolves' gas pedal.

"It's not about what happens to you. It's about how you react to it," Blackman said when asked about adversity throughout his career. "I feel like [this season is] just the start of a new journey for me."

• • •

Blackman was by no means thrilled when Coach Willie Taggart, who replaced Fisher, reinstated Francois as the starter in 2018. Blackman played three games that season, attempting more than four passes in just one, as the Seminoles scuffled to a sub-.500 season for the first time in nearly four decades.

The now-Florida Atlantic head coach then reinserted Blackman at the start of the 2019 season, only to be fired nine games in. Odell Haggins followed in the interim before current coach Mike Norvell was hired on a permanent basis.

Florida State's offensive coordinator became a revolving door of names. Walt Bell became Massachusetts' head coach after 2018. Kendal Briles came in 2019 but bounced to Arkansas at year's end. Now-Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham then followed Norvell as Briles' replacement in 2020.

The constant turnover stunted Blackman's growth.

"It's hard to have a great career with all those different changes," Taggart told the Democrat-Gazette. "You look at the quarterbacks that are off the charts and have great careers, they have some consistency around them."

Sanders, who recruited Blackman as the Seminoles' offensive coordinator from 2013-17, came away from Blackman's first season believing he had a budding star with immense talent and an ability to make difficult throws appear effortless.

Instead, Sanders took the head coach job at East Tennessee State and Blackman meandered through the next three years, never building on the flashes of his freshman season.

"One of the biggest regrets I have in coaching is not being able to coach [James] for four years," Sanders said.

• • •

The nadir sticks with Butts.

Blackman took to the field at Doak Campbell Stadium for Florida State's second half against Pittsburgh on Nov. 7, 2020. The crowd was sparse -- the game began amid a downpour and a global pandemic -- but when Blackman's pass landed in the hands of Panthers safety Damar Hamlin, the boos were as clear as day.

This was Butts' alma mater, the place that had embraced his godson as a true freshman before he endured a roller-coaster run. Now they were laying the frustration of multiple seasons at Blackman's feet?

"When that happened, I told him, 'Your time here has expired,' " Butts said.

Blackman wanted to push through before because that's how he was raised. But with two seasons of eligibility remaining, it was time to transfer.

In Jonesboro, Blackman found both a place to play and a coaching fit. Butch Jones, when he was at Tennessee, was the first coach to offer Blackman a college scholarship.

The synchronicity of things -- with Jones taking the job at ASU and Blackman entering the transfer portal in Dec. 2020 -- was almost cosmic.

"I've got so much love and respect for Coach Jones, it's crazy," Blackman said. "From the day I stepped on campus, he told me that the opportunity will present itself."

Blackman won ASU's starting job over Layne Hatcher last fall, but his season came to an end not even 5 1/2 games in when he suffered a severe shoulder injury against Coastal Carolina in October.

In that time on the sideline, Blackman matured more than he had at any point in his previous four seasons.

"You can still be a leader and not be on the field," Jones said. "When he got injured, he learned more about himself than he ever had and what it is to be a leader."

• • •

From the outside, Jones' declaration of Blackman as his starting quarterback at Sun Belt Conference Media Days last month was a surprise.

Those on the inside, though, knew it was coming.

"You can see the confidence that he walks into the building with every day," offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said of Blackman. "Last year, everything was focused on winning that job, and probably at times, he's looking over his shoulder going, 'OK, what if I screw up?'

"The approach he's taken this year has been, 'I want you to coach me hard.' ... He's embraced the nature of growth."

Gone are significant contributors across the offensive side of the ball. The Red Wolves will have seven new defensive starters Saturday against Grambling State.

Ironically enough, Blackman provides stability at a time when there is little at ASU.

"You've got to be consistent," Blackman said. "When you're in a leadership role, you can't take a day off, you can't have a day where you take steps backward."

Butts believes if Fisher had never left Florida State, Blackman would be going into his second NFL season. It's speculation, but getting to the pros remains attainable.

It's partly why Oregon State transfer and wide receiver Champ Flemings joined the Red Wolves. Blackman and Flemings connected on the latter's official visit, and, simply through conversation, Flemings understood exactly why those at ASU believe so strongly in what's to come from their quarterback.

"He knows that everything starts with him. He's the gas pedal for our football team," Flemings said "He doesn't shy away from it, he doesn't back down from it, he takes it full-on every day."





