Farmington School Board agrees to buy land for $945,000 but still isn’t sure what to do with it

FARMINGTON -- The School District will acquire another 27 acres of property at the intersection of Clyde Carnes Road and Arkansas 170 for a future school.

The Farmington School Board, in a special meeting Aug. 24, voted to purchase the land from Riggins Construction and Developers Inc. for $35,000 per acre, for a total cost of $945,000.

The proposed real estate contract shows a purchase price of $55,000 per acre, but Riggins will give Farmington a $20,000 credit per acre at closing, which is expected to be in January. Farmington will not have to pay a commission.

The district's master facilities plan shows an elementary school is the next new building on the schedule for the 2023-24 school year. Superintendent Jon Laffoon noted the facilities plan is a "living document" that can be changed as needed.

Laffoon, Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton and representatives from Hight Jackson Associates discussed ways Riggins' land could be used.

One idea, Pinkerton said, is to build a larger elementary school that could be used for some pre-K classes through fourth grade. The district's recent demographics study shows the middle school will be one of the first schools to need more space. Moving fourth grade from the middle school to a new elementary school would free up space at the middle school.

Another idea would be to build a new junior high school on the Clyde Carnes property and turn the middle school into an elementary school that includes pre-K classes through fourth grade. One concern with that idea would be more school traffic in the Double Springs Road/Rheas Mill Road area.

Looking at building costs, Laffoon said in today's market, it would cost about $16 million to build an elementary school and about $30 million to $36 million for a junior high.

"The good news is we don't have to make a decision right now," he said.

Farmington's enrollment last fall was 2,603, a 17.5% increase from the 2,215 students reported at the same time 10 years earlier.