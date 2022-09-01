Ford calls for faster mine permits

Ford Motor Co. is pushing for the federal government to expedite mining permits for critical minerals, according to a filing submitted Tuesday to the Department of the Interior.

Minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite are crucial in producing electric vehicle batteries, the building blocks of the auto industry's electric transformation. But the minerals will likely be in short supply in coming years as automakers compete for a limited global supply, which is held mostly by China.

"Today's lengthy, costly and inefficient permitting process makes it difficult for American businesses to invest in the extraction and processing of critical minerals in the United States," Chris Smith, Ford's chief governmental affairs officer, said in a letter to the agency.

Smith said it takes up to 10 years to complete the current permitting requirements for critical mineral mining. Similar processes in Canada and Australia take two to three years "while maintaining stringent environmental standards," he said.

The federal government should limit permitting to a similar timeline in the U.S. and expand implementation of the Defense Production Act to expedite battery-mineral projects on federal lands, Smith said.

The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act included an additional $500 million for "enhanced use" of the Defense Production Act, including for critical mineral production.

The law also renewed EV tax credits that now incentivize domestic mineral production or "ally-shoring." To pass along the full $7,500 credit to consumers, automakers have to build batteries with increasing amounts of critical minerals from the U.S. or countries with which the U.S. maintains free trade agreements.

Ford also asked the agency to fund research and mapping of critical mineral deposits in the U.S., to increase transparency in the permitting process and to include emissions assessments in permitting evaluations.

The push is in response to the Interior Department's request for input as the agency develops recommendations related to U.S. mining laws. The comment period closes Tuesday.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an advocacy group representing most major automakers building vehicles in the U.S., submitted similar comments in late July.

"As the industry transitions, the U.S. has an opportunity to take a leadership role in creating a domestic circular economy from responsible mining to processing all the way through recycling," said Dan Bowerson, senior director for Energy and Environment at the Alliance.

Proposed mineral mining projects across the U.S. often come in conflict with local environmental and indigenous groups as many methods of mineral mining have posed environmental risks in the past, from acid drainage to accelerated water use and contamination.