Today

Tiny Art Show Registration — Register for a free canvas, paint it at home, then bring it back to be displayed throughout October, Bentonville Public Library. For ages 6-12.bentonvillelibrary.org.

We’re Hooked — A knitting and crochet club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

First Thursday Films — “Design for Living” (1933), Fort Smith Main Library.Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Neurodiverse Night — In “We the People,” 6-8 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free but timed tickets required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Feisty Femmes” — With the Arkansas Philharmonic, 7 p.m., Thaden Performing Arts Center, 805 S. Main St. in Bentonville. $5-$40. arphil.org.

Latin Dance Night — 7:30-11 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

“It Came From Outer Space” — A new musical based on the 1953 movie of the same name, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Sept. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $27 & up. theatre2.org.

Friday

GED Classes in Spanish — 10 a.m.-noon, Ann Henry Board Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

BPL in the Community — Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle. Free.bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday: Art & Culinary — Sept. 2-3, on the downtown Bentonville square. Art & Culinary Week continues through Sept. 10. downtownbentonville.org .

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail — Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

Hillberry Pre-Party — With Arkansauce, Eureka Strings and Country Jesus, 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $18 & up. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows .

Railyard Live — BAANG and Jasper Logan, 8 p.m., Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Rocklahoma 2022 — With Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Evanescence, Megadeth, Seether, Three Days Grace, Cypress Hill, Jelly Roll and more, Sept. 2-4 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pry-or, Okla. Tickets start at $189. rocklahoma.com.

Saturday

Craft Around the World — Japan, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org .

Sunday

Sunday Music — With Jesse Dean, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free.usingart.org.

Deep Relaxation — Yoga Nidra with Robin Bruce, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Monday

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights — 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

Drop-In Tour: Architecture — 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com



