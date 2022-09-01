TODAY’S GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE GAMES

HARDING AT EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.)

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla.

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

COACHES Paul Simmons (41-11 in fifth season at Harding and overall); Kris McCullough (0-0 in first season at East Central and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 16-3

LAST MEETING Cole Chancey became the Great American Conference's all-time leading rusher when he ran for 102 yards to lead Harding to a 28-0 victory on Sept. 4, 2021, in Searcy.

NOTEWORTHY Harding, picked to win the Great American Conference in the preseason poll, has won its past five games on the road dating back to last season. ... East Central Coach Kris McCullough, who took over in March, has plenty of Arkansas ties. He is a native of Pine Bluff, earned a bachelor's degree from Henderson State and obtained a master's degree from Arkansas State. ... Returning running backs Jhalen Spicer, Blake Delacruz and Zach Smith teamed to run for nearly 1,200 yards the previous season for Harding.

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO Ouachita Radio Network: KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock), KZNG-AM, 1340, KZNG-FM, 97.9/105.5 (Hot Springs)

INTERNET obutigers.com

COACHES Todd Knight (132-98 in 23rd season at Ouachita Baptist and 160-130-2 in 28 seasons overall); Chris Jensen (38-51 in 10th season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall)

SERIES Ouachita Baptist leads 8-2-1

LAST MEETING Kendel Givens scored on a 5-yard run with 3:11 left to give Ouachita Baptist a 38-31 victory in last year's season opener on Sept. 2, 2021, in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Ouachita Baptist has finished with a winning record for 13 consecutive years. ... Oklahoma Baptist won eight games last season and picked up its first postseason win. ... Running backs T.J. Cole, an All-American, and Kendel Givens combined to rush for 2,273 yards and 40 touchdowns a year ago for Ouachita Baptist. Cole was named an All-American while the 23 rushing touchdowns Givens scored ranked fourth in NCAA Division II. ... Wide receiver Keilahn Harris, also an All-American, caught 92 passes for 1,084 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, all of which were program records for Oklahoma Baptist and tied for fourth in the country.

NW (OKLA.) STATE AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KVMH-FM, 99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleriderathletics.com

COACHES Matt Walter (22-44 in eighth season at NW State and overall); Brad Smiley (0-0 in first season at Southern Arkansas and overall)

SERIES Southern Arkansas leads 8-3

LAST MEETING In last season's opener, Hayden Mallory threw three touchdowns to spark Southern Arkansas' 32-13 victory in Alva, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY The game will mark the 104th season of competition for Southern Arkansas. ... Southern Arkansas' Brad Smiley was named the team's new head coach in December when Mike McCarty resigned after one season. ... The 2021 Great American Conference Freshman of the Year, Jariq Scales, is coming off a year in which he ran for 1,476 yards and nine scores for the Muleriders, who were picked to finish eighth in the league's preseason poll.

ARKANSAS TECH AT SE (OKLA.) STATE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla.

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

COACHES Kyle Shipp (7-15 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall); Tyler Fenwick (10-13 in third season at Southeastern (Okla.) State and 47-42 in 10th season overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 14-6-1

LAST MEETING Southeastern (Okla.) State scored 31 of the first 38 points to cruise 38-20 on Sept. 2, 2021, in Russellville.

NOTEWORTHY Sixteen starters highlight Arkansas Tech's roster, beginning with wide receivers Joyrion Chase and Mason Ross. The two had 1,125 yards receiving and six total touchdowns combined last season. ... The Savage Storm have quarterback Daulton Hatley back for his final season. The 6-1, 210-pound senior was 264-of-409 for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns with 5 interceptions last year. He was third in the Great American Conference in passing efficiency (148.1 rating) and average passing yards (257.7 ypg) while ranking third in total offense (258.9 ypg). ... The Wonder Boys lost their first four games a year ago, including a 18-point setback to the Savage Storm.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT SOUTHERN NAZARENE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE SNU Football Stadium, Bethany, Okla.

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

COACHES Hud Jackson (39-71 in 11th season at UAM and overall); Dustin Hada (1-14 in third season at Southern Nazarene and overall)

SERIES UAM leads 7-1

LAST MEETING UAM jumped out to a 30-7 halftime lead and won 30-23 on Sept. 2, 2021, in Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY Quarterback Demilon Brown threw for 2,383 yards and rushed for 640 yards while accumulating 26 touchdowns last season for UAM. The Rivercrest native also caught one pass. LaCedric Smith is the team's leading returning receiver after catching 34 passes for 503 yards and 2 touchdowns. ... UAM went 4-4 in its final eight games a year ago. The Boll Weevils won three in a row, then dropped four straight before beating Southern Arkansas in the season finale.

SW (OKLA.) STATE AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.9, Gurdon; KVRC-FM, 91.9, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia

INTERNET hsusports.com

COACHES Josh Kirkland (0-0 in 1firstst season at Southwestern (Okla.) State and 6-6 in second season overall); Scott Maxfield (117-59 in 17th season at Henderson State and 146-70 in 19th season overall.

SERIES Henderson State leads 10-3

LAST MEETING Henderson State rolled to a 31-13 win on Sept. 2, 2021, in Weatherford, Okla., behind three TDs by quarterback Adam Morse.

NOTEWORTHY A win today would put Scott Maxfield one away from tying Ralph "Sporty" Carpenter for the most all-time victories in program history. ... Last year, Henderson State had the highest scoring offense in the GAC (40.5 ppg) led by quarterback Adam Morse. Today, Landon Ledbetter is expected to start under center for the Reddies, who went 9-2 last season. ... Xavier Malone had 68 catches for 970 yards a year ago for Henderson State. He ended the season with more than 1,000 all-purpose yards. ... All-GAC second team defensive back Cameron Thomas had 34 tackles and three interceptions last season for the Reddies.