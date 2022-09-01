Get to know: Arkansas commit Micah Tease

ESPN 4-star receiver and Arkansas commitment Micah Tease isn’t a fan of folding clothes, lying or smacking, but he loves burgers at a popular fast-food chain.
Tease, 6-0, 180, of Tulsa Washington, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and other schools on July 4.
He made official visits to Arkansas, Southern Cal and Notre Dame.
ESPN also rates him the No. 30 wide receiver and No. 256 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class.
He had 31 catches for 618 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior, and 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions with 1 returned for a score.
Nickname: Mike or MT is fine
Favorite thing about playing on the line of scrimmage: Physical contact
Coach Kenny Guiton is: Funny as all get out and very smart
Funniest football moment: Probably my first game ever. I wouldn’t get out of the car because I was nervous and my coach had to come get me out the car to play my first game.
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Rush Hour
My mom is always on me to: Fold my clothes, I won’t lie, I hate folding clothes
Must-watch TV: Hard Knocks, Snowfall, Stranger Things
Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed
My two pet peeves are: Lying and smacking
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Nipsey Hussle
My hidden talent is: I’m at great bowler
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: My mother's chicken salad
I will never ever eat: Chitterlings or pig feet
Favorite junk food: Rice Krispy Treats
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Purple skittles
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Oyster
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Good
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Jamaica or Houston
I’m terrified of: Nothing
Cat or dog person and why: Dog, because they are way cuter, in my opinion, and accepted more than cats
Do you think aliens exist: Yes, definitely
I get emotional when: I stub my toe on something, or tears of joy
Which do you prefer Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok
Best advice I’ve received: Coach Guiton and Coach (Keith Jones) Glitch on my college decision
Role model and why: My older brother. He’s been my best friend since I was brought into this world and I think the world of him.
Three words to describe me: Optimistic, outgoing, laid-back
People would be surprised that I: Don’t tell people I play football