Get to know: Arkansas commit Micah Tease

ESPN 4-star receiver and Arkansas commitment Micah Tease isn’t a fan of folding clothes, lying or smacking, but he loves burgers at a popular fast-food chain.

Tease, 6-0, 180, of Tulsa Washington, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri and other schools on July 4.

He made official visits to Arkansas, Southern Cal and Notre Dame.

ESPN also rates him the No. 30 wide receiver and No. 256 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class.

He had 31 catches for 618 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior, and 25 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions with 1 returned for a score.

Nickname: Mike or MT is fine

Favorite thing about playing on the line of scrimmage: Physical contact

Coach Kenny Guiton is: Funny as all get out and very smart

Funniest football moment: Probably my first game ever. I wouldn’t get out of the car because I was nervous and my coach had to come get me out the car to play my first game.

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Rush Hour

My mom is always on me to: Fold my clothes, I won’t lie, I hate folding clothes

Must-watch TV: Hard Knocks, Snowfall, Stranger Things

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Super speed

My two pet peeves are: Lying and smacking

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Nipsey Hussle

My hidden talent is: I’m at great bowler

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Whataburger

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: My mother's chicken salad

I will never ever eat: Chitterlings or pig feet

Favorite junk food: Rice Krispy Treats

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Purple skittles

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Oyster

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Megan Good

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Jamaica or Houston

I’m terrified of: Nothing

Cat or dog person and why: Dog, because they are way cuter, in my opinion, and accepted more than cats

Do you think aliens exist: Yes, definitely

I get emotional when: I stub my toe on something, or tears of joy

Which do you prefer Twitter, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok

Best advice I’ve received: Coach Guiton and Coach (Keith Jones) Glitch on my college decision

Role model and why: My older brother. He’s been my best friend since I was brought into this world and I think the world of him.

Three words to describe me: Optimistic, outgoing, laid-back

People would be surprised that I: Don’t tell people I play football