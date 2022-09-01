Glenwood man faces 132 felony charges related to sexual assault of 31 underage victims

As of Wednesday, a Glenwood man faces 132 felony charges in connection with the sexual assaults of 31 underage victims after a multiagency criminal investigation was launched in June, according to a news release from Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Turner.

Thirteen charges were filed Wednesday against Barry Walker, 58, in Clark and Pike counties.

The latest filings include charges of rape; computer exploitation of a child in the first degree; producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child; engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium; and distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The new charges stem from alleged sexual assaults of four children in Pike County and nine children in Clark County. The complete case has identified alleged abuse of 31 separate victim in both counties, with the criminal acts taking place between 1997 and 2022.

Walker faces 34 counts of rape, 29 counts of computer exploitation of a child, 28 counts of producing, directing or promoting a sexual performance by a child and 29 counts of engaging children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium, the release said. He also has been charged with various other crimes related to drugs and firearms.

Walker was arrested June 9 after initial allegations of sexual assault were reported to Pike County sheriff's office, according to the release. A search warrant was executed the same day on his residence.

Police seized "several thousand homemade pornography images," "several thousand downloaded child pornography images" and seven firearms during the search, the release states.

A series of charges were filed July 13 and July 27 against Walker in Clark and Pike counties.

Walker remained in Pike County jail Wednesday in lieu of $1 million bond.

The Ninth-West Judicial District Drug Task Force, Clark County sheriff's office and Pike County sheriff's office investigated the case with assistance from Arkansas State Police, Union County sheriff's office, Garland County sheriff's office, El Dorado Police Department, Springdale Police Department and the Sebastian County sheriff's office.

Turner was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case, according to the release.

Walker faces 39 Class Y felonies, 76 Class B felonies and 17 Class C felonies, the release states. Eleven filings have sentence enhancements because they are alleged to have been committed in the presence of a child.

Class Y felonies carry a sentence of 10 to 40 years or life for each offense. Class B felonies carry four years to 20 years for each offense, and Class C felonies carry three to 10 years for each offense.

Each sentence enhancement could add an additional 10 years in prison, according to the release.