Harding looking for additions to its winning culture

A new season brings about new expectations for Harding University, but that doesn't automatically mean the current bout are any different than the previous ones.

When it comes to the Bisons, who are set to open up defense of their Great American Conference title tonight against East Central (Okla.) at Ada, Okla., setting a precedent is the name of the game.

"We don't talk about a winning season or a conference championship or even a national championship," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "We just talk about trying to have the very best culture in America. That is the only goal that we have from a standpoint of loving each other, accountability, work ethic, passion and doing things the right way. We want to be the very best in the country at that, we want to be the standard. If we do that, then wins are going to come along with that.

"But there's also parts of winning that are out of your control, and we really want to work hard at the things we can control. I know that sounds cliche, but it's the truth."

There's also a great deal of truth in the fact that the Bisons have been the model for consistency as of late and have set the standard for winning when it comes to collegiate programs in Arkansas.

Harding, which was picked to finish first in the GAC preseason coaches poll and is ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division II, has won 88 games since 2021, including 54 over the past five seasons. Both win totals are more than any other state team has accumulated during that same span.

The Bisons have been equally impressive within their own conference. Harding has six of the league's eight NCAA Division II playoff victories since the GAC began play in 2011.

"When you fall in love with the details, fall in love with doing things the right way, the byproduct is winning," explained Simmons, whose team has played in the postseason in each of the past five seasons. "Now we certainly enjoy winning. It's great for the guys, and the best part of winning for us is if you win, you keep playing."

Harding defeated East Central 28-0 in last year's opener as former Bisons running back Cole Chancey became the GAC's all-time leading rusher. The Georgia native ran for 102 yards and three touchdowns in the game and eventually finished his career at Harding with 5,124 yards and 64 touchdowns.

The Tigers won't have to deal with the bruising back this time around, but they have several others who are aiming to pick up with Chancey left off.

Sophomore Jhalen Spicer averaged 9.9 yards per carry and totaled 524 yards and 6 touchdowns last season in a vaunted Flexbone attack that produced a NCAA Division II-leading 5,071 yards on the ground. Junior Zach Smith also churned out an average of 7.7 yards. Those two, along with sophomore fullback Blake Delacruz, form a trio who's proven they're capable to keep the chains moving.

The quarterback spot is another area where Harding will have a new face. Preston Paden was one of four Bisons with more than 500 yards rushing a year ago. Either junior Peydon Harlow or redshirt freshman Cole Keylon will take over this season.

For Simmons, he's comfortable with whomever is taking snaps.

"I don't want to blow smoke and act like we don't have a lot of talented young men because we certainly do," Simmons said. "This is still a very talented, deep football team. If we do things the right way, take care of the football and eliminate big plays on defense, we've got a chance to have another great season."

East Central (Okla.) certainly has the personnel to produce big plays offensively. Quarterback Kenny Hirncir completed 52.8% (153 of 290) of his passes for 2,175 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. The junior also has his top receiver back in JayQuan Lincoln, who had 74 receptions for 1,088 yards.

"This is a very scary Week 1 opener for us," Simmons said. "[East Central] went 7-4 last year, basically return the entire team and have a very dangerous quarterback.

" They've got a head coach that's kind of a riverboat gambler, too. I mean, they're the only team in the country that I've seen that might run back-to-back reverses. They're dangerous, and they're not afraid to go for it."