Heavy rainfall possible for parts of Arkansas over Labor Day weekend, forecasters say

Some parts of Arkansas, especially the southern portion of the state, could see heavy rainfall over Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Travis Shelton, a meteorologist with the weather service in North Little Rock, said a series of rainy days will start Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected mainly across central and southern Arkansas, he said.

Showers will continue to increase into the holiday weekend, according to the meteorologist.

“Rain chances are actually looking pretty good through the whole weekend, especially on Monday,” Shelton said. “They are showing a diurnal trend, meaning chances are higher in the afternoon and evening of each day.”

He said most of the moisture is in southern Arkansas, so it is more likely to see showers and thunderstorms, but there is still a fair chance of that for most of the state.

Shelton said there is also a risk of localized heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

He encourages people to be cautious when traveling. "When there is somewhat flash flooding and elevated water levels, people think they know the roads, and I’m sure they do, but a lot of times these roads get washed out if the water is standing,” Shelton said. “You can’t exactly see the road or where it is or the condition of the road. That’s where a lot of accidents occur.”

But the frequent rainfall will also cool things down Sunday and Monday, bringing temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to low 70s for most of Arkansas, the weather service said.

In addition, Thursday’s drought report shows rainfall over the past week has improved dry conditions, mainly across northern Arkansas.

“Intensity has been reduced from severe and extreme to moderate drought conditions over some counties in the northwest part of the state,” the weather service said.

Shelton said he expects showers over the holiday weekend to continuously improve drought conditions. The meteorologist said central, west, and northwest Arkansas need rainfall the most, to help with dry air. As of Thursday’s report, much of western and central Arkansas was experiencing severe drought.

“We’re starting off Friday with getting pretty good rain chances across the western part of the state. So, if it becomes widespread, that would be great, but the confidence in that is not there.”



