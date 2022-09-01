Hendrix College sets Churchill plaza event

Hendrix College will dedicate the John Churchill Memorial Plaza on Sept. 17, organizers announced Wednesday.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. behind the Bertie Wilson Murphy Building on "Tabor Top" in the heart of the campus in Conway. A reception will follow. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the Murphy House.

To attend the Churchill Plaza dedication, guests should send an RSVP by Sept. 12 to Ginny McMurray, Hendrix College's associate vice president for development, by emailing mcmurray@hendrix.edu or calling (501) 450-1431, organizers said.

The plaza -- which was announced earlier this year -- celebrates Churchill's contributions to Hendrix College. From 1977 to 2001, Churchill was a professor of philosophy, vice president of academic affairs and dean at Hendrix. He was interim president twice.

Churchill later worked as executive secretary of Phi Beta Kappa in Washington, D.C., retiring in 2013. He died in November 2019.

An Arkansas native, Churchill graduated from Southwestern College, now Rhodes College in Memphis, where he played football and received a Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford University. He earned his Ph.D. from Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

Two Hendrix alumni, Melanie Siegel and Will Lentz, designed the plaza, which is near the Bertie Wilson Murphy Building on Tabor Top, the former site of Tabor Hall, one of the original Hendrix buildings. In 1890, the area was recognized as the highest point in Conway.

In addition to the plaza, Hendrix will house the John Churchill Collection at Olin C. Bailey Library. Also, the College will create an endowed scholarship in memory of Churchill and his wife, Jean, who died in September 2021. Jean Hill Churchill grew up in Little Rock, graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and later taught in the Conway School District. Their oldest son, Will, is a 1999 Hendrix graduate.

Materials from the Churchill Collection will be on display at Bailey Library during the dedication of the Churchill Memorial Plaza. People who want to donate materials to the Churchill Collection or view the collection can contact Britt Anne Murphy, director of the library, at (501) 450-1288 or murphyb@hendrix.edu.