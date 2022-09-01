



Happy birthday (Sept. 1): The action revolves around you for much of the year. Relax and bask in the attention — it's simply your turn! A wave of creativity takes you in a new direction. Experimenting in a playground of new forms and challenges will open your mind, heart and options. You'll purchase property or a commodity you can trade up.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): To get a comprehensive understanding of your scene, you'll have to back up. Note what things are like in their natural state. This will help you find your points of leverage. From there you can solve a problem with ease and grace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Uttering ambitious words can be like a spell, compelling you toward the goal. Even so, tell your diary instead of telling others now. Say nothing at all and later you'll savor their astonishment at all you've accomplished.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Eager to create a change, you imagine big, exciting results, though actually getting the change in motion will happen one tiny step at a time. Keep tasks manageable and plan to be at them for a while before you see progress.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The bonds of friendship are formed in the trenches of work. As you create a result together you learn more about each other than you would know if your only job was to find out about the other person.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Most people would rather tell the truth and only avoid doing so when they imagine that the truth will bring a painful consequence. With your accepting attitude, you make it OK for people to be honest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The friendship you have with yourself is the cornerstone that all other relationships are built on. What have you done lately to nurture and support it? Plan some future fun just for you to enjoy solo.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There are days you know you're not the main character and you're happy to have the low profile. You may cast yourself as the sidekick and like the way it takes the pressure off you to perform.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Love will be found in the spaces. "Stand together, yet not too near together: For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow." — Kahlil Gibran

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you're considering will require about double the amount of time and money you think it will. It may still be worth it! Issues of quality over quantity may arise to help you make the right decision.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The day brings one of your quiet and content moods. You'll be inclined to speak only when you know that your words will improve upon the situation. You'll obtain valuable information through observation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): With cash in hand, your mind whirs with possibilities. Attempt things without wondering if you'll be good at them. You'll enjoy delving into something new, regardless of skill level.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll be especially good at making long-term projections today. The winding staircase to the future can only be climbed one step at a time, and yet today brings an accurate feeling about where it will lead.

COUNTDOWN TO A VENUS CHANGE

These last days of Venus in Leo are a chance to shoot for the stars in matters of the heart. Pour your heart into improbable odds, give your all regardless of the prize, think in terms of the big finish. If the Venus journey was a dance number, the time for double windmills has come. It’s better to make the wrong impression than no impression.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Zendaya Coleman, like most Virgos, is happiest when in the motion of work. The actress, whose name translates to “give thanks” in the Shona language, is grateful for the dance of a busy schedule. Next up for the Virgo superstar: “Dune 2” and “Challengers,” a film about rivalries in the game of tennis. Coleman was born under a high energy Aries moon. Her natal Venus and Mars are in domestic Cancer.



