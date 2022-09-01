• Arnold Duke of the International Gem and Jewelry Show called it "an absolutely huge crime" after thieves made off with 22 bags of jewelry as one Brinks guard ate and the other slept at a California truck stop, and now a legal fight will determine whether the owners are due just $8.7 million or hundreds of millions.

• Sheila O'Leary of Cape Coral, Fla., a vegan convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her son Ezra, an 18-month-old who'd grown to just 17 pounds, was sentenced to life in prison as her husband awaits trial.

• Nakia Wilson of Jackson, Miss., convicted of fatally stabbing her fiance in the chest and arm in an incident that relatives described as "horseplay," will serve 25 years in prison.

• Raymond "RJ" McLeod, a former Marine put on the U.S. Marshals' Most Wanted List with a $50,000 bounty, was captured in El Salvador six years after the beating death of his girlfriend in San Diego.

• Ravinder Singh, a former rookie police officer in Arlington, Texas, was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide after a gunshot meant for a menacing 40-pound Labrador mix instead killed a woman whose welfare he'd been sent to check.

• Emiliano Vargas, 21, was arrested on charges of permitting or providing a minor with a firearm, a Glock 19 pistol, after a Colorado teenager was shot in the head and killed while filming a dance video for TikTok, with two teens arrested on lesser charges.

• Nina Brakebusch of Germany's Animal Protection Association cited the death of a loved one, financial or psychological distress from the pandemic and the rising cost of living as possible factors for a 10-year high in the known cases of people hoarding cats, dogs and other creatures.

• Ricky Flynt of Mississippi's wildlife department was wildly impressed as a pair of hunters on the Pearl River killed a female alligator that broke the state record at 10 feet, 2 inches long, saying it's possible the gator was 75 to 100 years old.

• Gu Dangen of China's Pearl River Fisheries Research Institute said "economically, of course, it's not worth it; are we going to drain every lake?" as a furtive "monster" fish, an invasive alligator gar at least 27½ inches long, hooked the nation with millions tuning in to a days-long effort to capture what turned out to be one of the ones that got away.