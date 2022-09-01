Jan. 6 defendant from Conway, accused of beating police officer with flagpole, wants trial before a judge

A Conway man who has been charged with attacking a police officer on the U.S. Capitol steps on Jan. 6, 2021, wants a separate trial before a judge instead of a jury.

Peter Francis Stager, 43, had been scheduled for a jury trial in December with three other men who face similar charges in connection with the Capitol riot, but two of those men have scheduled hearings to change their pleas.

That would leave Stager to stand trial along with Jeffrey Sabol, a geophysicist from Kittredge, Colo.

And Stager's attorney apparently didn't want that.

David Benowitz, who represents Stager, filed a motion Monday asking the judge to vacate the order setting Stager's trial for December and schedule a status hearing for Stager instead.

U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan granted that motion in an order on Tuesday, scheduling Stager for a hearing via Zoom on Oct. 7.

"The government and counsel for Mr. Stager have discussed this matter at length and the parties are intending to proceed with a stipulated bench trial," Benowitz wrote in Monday's motion. "Assistant United States Attorney Benet Kearney consents to this motion."

After the Capitol riot, Sabol "fried" his electronics in a microwave, destroyed anything that could be "misconstrued as anti-government," moved two firearms to an associate's residence and attempted to flee to Switzerland, according to a court order denying his pretrial release.

Sabol panicked at Boston's Logan Airport when he thought police were looking at him so he rented a car and hit the road, according to the court order, which was signed by Judge Sullivan.

On Jan. 11, 2021, police in New City, N.Y., arrested Sabol while driving erratically and covered with blood from lacerations on his arms and legs.

"I am tired, I am done fighting"; "My wounds are self-inflicted"; "I was fighting tyranny in the D.C. Capitol"; and "I am wanted by the FBI," Sabol told police.

Sabol said he was patting a police officer on the back outside the Capitol, not throwing punches at him as it appeared on video.

According to the court order, Sabol took a baton from one police officer and held it to another's neck before helping drag the officer "face first down the Capitol steps and into the mob."

Stager is accused of using a flagpole to beat that same police officer that Sabol dragged down the steps of the Capitol.

Nine men were originally charged in the case, but one of them has since died. All nine were accused of attacking police officers during the Capitol riot.

Because there were so many defendants in the case, Judge Sullivan decided to split the group into two separate trials.

Stager has remained in the District of Columbia jail since his arrest in January 2021 and has made comments during previous hearings indicating that he objected to the trial being delayed.

Judge Sullivan also granted a motion on Tuesday moving Sabol to the other trial group. He is now scheduled to stand trial in September 2023 along with Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Ky., Logan James Barnhart of Lancing, Mich., Ronald Colton McAbee of Unionville, Tenn., and Mason Joel Courson of Tamarac, Fla.

Besides Stager, Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette, also faces felony charges in connection with the riot, but he is free on bond. Barnett's trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 12.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville faces misdemeanor charges in connection with the Jan. 6 breach.

All three Arkansas men have pleaded innocent.

Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for "parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building." He was sentenced to probation and community service.