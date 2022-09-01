La Russa sidelined with health issue

CHICAGO — White Sox Manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue.

The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team said he is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.” Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager while La Russa is out.

“It’s unbelievably tough,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “We really don’t have much information on what’s going on.” La Russa’s absence on Tuesday was announced about one hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues during his pregame session with reporters and while talking to General Manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics pitching great Dave Stewart before the game.

Right fielder Gavin Sheets spent Tuesday with La Russa and said he was “blindsided” when he learned of his manager’s absence after batting practice.

“I found out on Twitter,” Vaughn said. “I saw that the White Sox posted something, and I was like ‘Oh my goodness. This is crazy.’ And then we had to just go play.” La Russa is in the second season of his second managerial stint with Chicago. The team began the year with championship aspirations, but it has been one of baseball’s biggest disappointments.

Heading into the second game of their series against the Royals, the White Sox had dropped five in a row to fall to 63-66.