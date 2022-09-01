Cost falls on people

Dear taxpayer: Please get out your checkbook. You owe $2,000 to help defray the cost of the student loan reduction possibly illegally executed by your President Biden. Make your check payable to the Democratic Party.

Thank you.

RICHARD HARRIS

Conway

Nobody above the law

Donald Trump is melting down on social media, as he faces multiple serious court cases which could finally show that even past presidents are not above the law. Others downstream are finding that the rule of law so important to civilization is finally bringing accountability to many who for decades--if not centuries--have thought they were impervious. For example, Derek Chauvin and the killers of Ahmaud Arbery and perhaps now of Breonna Taylor are being found guilty of crimes that once went unpunished.

After the Civil War, according to historian Heather Cox Richardson, a key failure of the Reconstruction was that there were no civilian penalties for their treasonous acts. Robert E. Lee, et al., walked free. Fast-forward to Richard Nixon's pardon by Gerald Ford, which may have helped create national healing but led to later bad actors feeling safe from liability. Ronald Reagan might have resisted the Iran Contra fiasco if Nixon had been impeached and removed. Fast-forward again to George W. Bush and Dick Cheney and their war based on weapons of mass destruction, presuming that neither Congress nor the judicial branch could rein them in. Might they have acted more honorably if they thought they could be prosecuted?

And then Americans (not by popular vote, mind you) elected a man who already had a lifetime of myriad well-documented deceits behind him. Look what he was emboldened to do!

Richardson speaks frequently about how oversight and accountability in a strong two-party system are key to a healthy democratic republic and to the rule of law. Recently, she mentioned that for far too long, politicians have not been made answerable. And yet, slowly, we are seeing that change. Nobody is above the law. For too long, that truism has been ignored. It is heartening to see it addressed now.

MARY REMMEL WOHLLEB

Little Rock

It's certainly working

The great thing about a "witch hunt" is you catch a lot of witches!

DENTON TUMBLESON

Clarksville

Draining the swamp

The fourth branch of our republic is commonly referred to as "the swamp." This branch is the administrative bureaucracy of the government. This includes all the federal agencies that control our lives daily. The size of these agencies has gotten so large they have a left hand/right hand problem and have allowed themselves to become very political.

I believe one definition of draining the swamp is to reduce the size and make things more efficient. President Donald Trump promised to rein in this collective bureaucracy but it seems was blocked at every step by both the Democrat and Republican establishments. These establishments are more concerned for their own self-interests than the American people. There were situations where the bureaucracy blatantly disregarded the president's instructions and intentions to protect its world. Congress for the past 14 years has been just as blatant protecting its world.

We need to choose congresspeople who care more for the entire country than their own political party and personal interests. We need to elect a president/vice president with the ideals and purpose President Trump portrayed to the American people. It is time to elect a president that can unite the country and drain the swamp. It is time to elect a president hell-bent on removing the partisan politics we Americans have seen for the past 14 years. Barack Obama and Trump could not get it done, and Joe Biden cannot get it done. They all lack the presidential demeanor needed to bring the entire nation together.

It does not matter what party you belong to; we Americans deserve better from our elected officials and the swamp. Choose carefully in 2022 and 2024; our future depends on it. May God bless America!

MARLIN HOLM

Bella Vista

On government 'help'

Apparently, President Joe Biden believes that student loan debt is out of control and he's the guy to fix it.

He might feel a little guilty because he was part of the administration that I believe caused much of the problem. In 2010, President Barack Obama decided that the federal government should guarantee all student loan debt, cutting out commercial banks.

Is it any wonder why the total student loan debt grew from $833 billion in 2010 to $1.7 trillion today? Any time the government gets involved with anything, it becomes harder and more expensive.

As President Ronald Reagan once said, "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help."

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock