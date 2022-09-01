Lewisville woman dies after car flips

A Lewisville woman was killed in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 30, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Javonna Hall, 22, of Lewisville, died just before 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, a little over an hour after her 2005 GMC crossed through opposing lanes of traffic on I-30 near Malvern, leaving the road.

The vehicle then hit an embankment and overturned, ejecting Hall, who suffered fatal injuries.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.