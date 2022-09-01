Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Buzz cutting hair a brave and scary act

I sheared my hair with Baxter's clippers this week. Yes, I buzzed my hair with dog clippers like I'd joined the Navy. While grooming him these past 15 years, I often wondered what it would feel like to do that to my own tresses.

Now I know.

I'd first given myself a trim when Trapper John peeked around the corner.

"Looks good," he said.

"I think I want to go shorter," I said.

"I like it short," Trapper said. "Shows your face."

"This would be a lot of face," I said, holding the clippers.

"It'll be cute," he said. "If you don't like it, it'll grow. Why not?"

Exactly. Why not? Seize the day. Eat dessert first. Life is short. My hair can be, too. LET'S DO THIS!

I stood in the bathtub, shears in hand, and felt the thick wavy locks fall down my back. I smiled. It felt liberating. My head felt lighter. I buzzed the back and sides and looked in the mirror.

Holy mother of Abraham, what the --

I ran my fingers through the turf of hair that remained on my scalp. What used to be a tall wavy meadow was now a putting green. When the shock began to pass, I looked more closely. It was pretty. I felt like Sabrina in the film of the same name -- the chauffeur's daughter who blossomed into a sophisticated woman.

My stylist lent some professional help to the front and top a day later. I loved it. Then I went into the horrific place we call "public."

"You cut off all your beautiful hair," my first client said, as though I'd left only the ugly strands.

"My wife would kill to have had hair like you had."

"You had long hair yesterday. What happened?"

After my desires to throat punch people waned, my insecurities crept like ants through the floorboard of my mind. Maybe it looks bad? It'll take forever to grow. Did I make a mistake?

Wait, I told my inner self. You liked it yesterday, and it is only cuter today, so what changed?

I saw the reaction of others.

Later, a lady said, "Your hair? That was daring. I've never been that daring. I admire it."

I nodded appreciatively. Still, whether compliment or criticism, why do we put stock in other's opinions? Is what they say true? Does it conjure a past memory when a similar comment stung? Does it reflect our own thoughts or fears, simply uttered by another's voice?

No matter what we do, someone will think otherwise. Look at Amazon, the online marketplace for everything from nail polish to nail guns. We'll buy a widget sight unseen because 5,000 strangers say it's a good widget. Do we trust those strangers? Apparently. Yet there'll be a curmudgeon to claim it's the worst widget on the market; it's cut big; it's cut small; it gave him bad dreams and halitosis.

Baxter thinks our haircuts are adorable, and we should have treats. I think blind dogs and biased husbands are the best.