Jacksonville man with stab wound hospitalized in Little Rock on Wednesday

A Jacksonville man was stabbed at an undisclosed gas station on Wednesday morning, and Little Rock police are investigating after the man was taken to a Little Rock hospital.

Federick Jackson, 44, was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock shortly after 8:40 a.m. Wednesday by an unknown woman driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department. Jackson had a stab wound in his abdominal cavity area as well as a cut on his right knee, officials said.

Police were dispatched about 10 minutes after Jackson was admitted into the hospital. The report stated that Jackson passed out before he could give nurses and security any information.

Jackson was not in critical condition, but the report said he would be under observation at the Little Rock hospital for a couple of days.

Authorities were still searching for a suspect as of Thursday afternoon.