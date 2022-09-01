• South Korea could conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant military-service exemptions to the seven members of the K-pop boy band BTS, officials said Wednesday. The issue has been a hot-button topic in South Korea because the band's oldest member, Jin, faces enlistment in December as he turns 30. Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup told lawmakers that he ordered officials to implement a survey quickly. He said his ministry will also look into various other factors such as BTS' economic impact, the importance of military service and overall national interest. After his comments created a stir, his ministry clarified that Lee ordered officials to examine whether such a survey is needed rather than launch it immediately. It said officials were asked to study details including which agency would be responsible, how long it would take and exactly who would be surveyed. It said if the survey is carried out, it will be done by a third party to ensure fairness. By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea must serve 18-21 months in the military under a conscription system established to deal with threats from North Korea. But the country gives exemption to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers who win top places in certain competitions because they are considered to have enhanced national prestige.

• In a first, Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain's outgoing prime minster, Boris Johnson, and his successor next week, royal officials said Wednesday. The 96-year-old monarch traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace, her official London residence. Officials said Johnson will travel to Balmoral Castle, the queen's summer holiday home in the Scottish Highlands, to tender his resignation Tuesday. His replacement -- either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the two finalists in the Conservative Party leadership race -- will also make the trip that day. The queen has been served by 14 prime ministers during her 70-year reign. Appointing the premier is one of her duties as head of state. The queen, who celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, has been having mobility problems and has canceled some engagements in recent months. She now regularly uses a walking stick. The monarch moved to Windsor Castle outside London at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and now spends most of her time there.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup speaks during a meeting of the parliamentary defense committee in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions of the mandatory military service to members of the K-pop superstar boyband BTS, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Ha Sa-hun/Yonhap via AP)







Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, on June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain's outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week, Buckingham Palace officials said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)







Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves the area following a drugs related raid by Metropolitan Police officers, in West Norwood, as he undertakes visits to meet police recruits and speak to officers working in one of the 20 Violence Reduction Units, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Peter Nicholls/PA via AP)





