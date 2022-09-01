Bird flu detected in Minnesota turkeys

MINNEAPOLIS -- Bird flu has returned to the Midwest earlier than authorities expected after a lull of several months, with the highly pathogenic disease being detected in a commercial turkey flock in western Minnesota, officials said Wednesday.

The disease was detected after a farm in Meeker County reported an increase in mortality last weekend, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health said. The flock was euthanized to stop the spread.

It was the first detection of avian influenza in Minnesota since May 31, when a backyard flock was struck in Becker County, and the first in the Midwest since a backyard flock in Indiana on June 9. However, there have been several detections in western states in July and August, including California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, plus a few in some eastern states.

Across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 414 flocks in 39 states have been affected since February, costing producers over 40 million birds, mostly commercial turkeys and chickens. The disease has struck 81 Minnesota flocks this year, requiring the killing of nearly 2.7 million birds.

-- The Associated Press

Pitney Bowes trying self-driving deliverer

A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin a Dallas route in partnership with century-old business equipment firm Pitney Bowes.

Gatik, which operates a hub in Fort Worth signed a multiyear agreement with the Connecticut-based company known for its postage meters and other mailing equipment and services. Gatik wouldn't disclose the routes it will travel for Pitney Bowes, but it recently began operating autonomous 26-foot box trucks to 34 Sam's Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The company's medium-duty self-driving box trucks will work in a loop across Pitney Bowes' ecommerce logistics network in Dallas, making multiple deliveries a day beginning early next year. The goal is to speed deliveries and drive down transportation costs.

Initial runs will employ a safety operator in the vehicles to monitor the technology's performance. Pitney Bowes provides services to more than 90% of the Fortune 500 companies.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Day's drop of 6.37 puts index at 803.93

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 803.93, down 6.37.

"Equities slid for a fourth consecutive session with the consumer discretionary and materials sectors underperforming on expectations of reduced economic activity driven by tighter monetary policy," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.