North Little Rock police investigate suspicious death of woman in home

North Little Rock police are investigating after finding a woman dead inside a home Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Schaer Street around 10:15 p.m. after receiving an unknown trouble call, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

The release states officers located a dead woman inside a home. Detectives were notified and responded to the scene to investigate, police said.

Authorities said the body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

The victim’s name was not immediately released as her family had not been notified at the time of the release.

The investigation is still ongoing.