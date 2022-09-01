NW Arkansas Naturals 6, Tulsa Drillers 5

Naturals 6, Drillers 5

Tucker Bradley's solo home run in the top of the ninth innings proved the difference for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals's vitory over the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field in Tulsa on Wednesday night.

Northwest Arkansas grabbed a 3-1 lead in the top of the third on Robbie Glendinning's 19th home run of the season -- a three-run shot And after Tulsa pulled within 3-2, Glendinning's two-run double in the top of the seventh pushed the Naturals' lead back to 5-2.

But the Drillers scored three more off Naturals starter Anthony Veneziano, tying the game at 5-5 and setting the stage for Bradley's deciding blast. Yefri Del Rosario secured his sixth save of the season, pitching a perfect bottom of the ninth for the Naturals.