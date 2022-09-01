NWA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Late start leaves Shiloh Christian’s players ‘starving and irritable’ before season opener

Most football teams were able to start their seasons last weekend, but Shiloh Christian was among the minority of teams that had to wait until this Friday to play its first game.

Saints coach Jeff Conaway said there are plenty of people that are chomping at the bit and ready to get things started when they host Little Rock Christian.

"I think I'm making everybody irritable," Conaway said. "It feels like a long time since we played. I'm ready to play; the kids are ready to play.

"They're acting like a bunch of caged animals, and I've held them in the cage. They're starving and irritable. They are ready to hunt and carry that mentality into Friday's game. Champion Stadium will be filled with excitement that night, and I think we're ready to play at a high level."

The two private schools -- both of whom moved up in classification this year because of the Classification and Competition Equity factor -- haven't played each other since 2017. Little Rock Christian earned a 40-20 win in that game at Champions Stadium after Shiloh had won the previous three meetings.

While Shiloh had its open date Friday night, Little Rock Christian opened its season in convincing fashion with a 41-6 romp over Little Rock Central.

"It's going to be a great matchup," Conaway said. "The two teams have some similarities, and the fans that pay the $5 for a ticket will get their money's worth. It should be a great game.

"I think they will have a huge advantage having that first game under their belt. There is so much improvement between the first and second games, and with it being warm there is that trying to get a second wind that you can't create unless in game situations. But we'll also try to use it to our advantage because we minimized our ground contact so we are fresh and not banged up."

PRAIRIE GROVE

Later start downplayed

Prairie Grove also had an open date last weekend, but Tigers coach Danny Abshier didn't mind giving his team another week to prepare for its season opener against Huntsville.

"I've never played a Week Zero game," Abshier said. "It's not that big of a deal. What I don't like is having to skip a week between games in the middle of the season. There's no doubt that we are ready to play now. The players are starting to get antsy and tired of hitting on each other.

"But a bunch of teams that played games last week won't have games this week and will twiddle their thumbs some before they play again next week."

With game film on opponents so available and easier to watch these days, Abshier said he elected not to go to Huntsville and personally scout the Eagles' game against Lamar last week.

"It's not like the days when you had to trade VCR tapes and the quality wasn't that good at times," he said. "What you see now is pretty good, so it doesn't make that much of a difference if you go and scout or not. But you still have to go and do your homework to get ready for the game."

LINCOLN

'Odd game'

Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza referred to his team's 58-38 win over Greenland an "odd game."

The Wolves (1-0) appeared to be in great position as they owned a 30-6 halftime and held a 44-14 cushion at one point in the third quarter. Greenland, however, scored the next 24 points and pulled within 44-38 before Lincoln pulled away for the final margin.

"It was one of the more interesting games I've ever witnessed," Mendoza said. "We started hot on both sides of the ball, then the wheels fell off. We had two turnovers and snapped the ball over our punter's head. Give credit to Greenland for not mailing it in when it was down.

"But we tried not to make a big deal out of the comeback and cause the kids to tighten up. We didn't freak out because, as a staff, we didn't see anything that really warranted yelling at the kids. Then we were able to hit a couple of plays and put momentum back on our side."

Mendoza said the game was so long that both team's cameras didn't have the end of the game. Jace Birkes had seven receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns and also returned an interception for a score for Lincoln, while Drew Moore threw for 434 yards and 5 touchdowns and Keller Price caught 8 passes for 86 yards and 2 scores.

Now the Wolves must prepare for this week's game against rival Westville, Okla. The schools are slightly more than 11 miles apart, and Westville won last year's meeting at home by a 30-14 margin.

"We could make excuses, but they simply got us," Mendoza said. "This is a big game for the community and the kids, and our focus is where it needs to be. The fact that it's a rivalry game helps with practice because we have a ton to work on -- on both sides of the ball."

HARRISON

Goblins answer

Harrison coach Chris Keylon said he had a few questions about his team as the Goblins traveled to Springdale for their season opener last weekend.

Keylon said those early questions were answered during Harrison's 24-14 win

"I was wondering where we were mentally," Keylon said. "I wondered if we were going to have that mental toughness, and if we were going to be as tough as I wanted them to be. The answer was a big 'yes.'

"I thought we ran the ball really well, and our defense played great. They scored on one big play, and their other score came after we fumbled and gave them a short field. I was proud of how our defense and our offensive line and the way they played, and I was happy for the kids."

Now the attention shifts to one of the state's longest continuously played rivalry games as the Goblins host Mountain Home in the 75th meeting between the two schools. Harrison has a 55-17-3 advantage and has won the last nine meetings, including a 28-21 decision last year at Mountain Home, but Keylon calls this year's Bombers "the best team they've had since 2016."

"We had such a good week of practice last week," Keylon said. "And we were talking to our players about we needed that same kind of mentality this week. I feel good about the team, but I feel the need to take things up another notch.

"I know they will be ready to play, but I don't want to leave things to chance. Our kids will be ready to play this game because it's a big deal, but Mountain Home is ready to play hard every year. I know all of these players will never quit because they know what they are in for this week."