FOOTBALL

Vikings acquire WR Reagor

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, sending two draft picks to the Eagles for the player who was selected immediately in front of Vikings star Justin Jefferson two years ago. The Vikings dealt a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional fourth-round 2024 pick to the Eagles, whose choice of Reagor out of TCU at No. 21 overall in 2020 delighted Vikings officials and allowed them to take Jefferson next out of LSU. Jefferson has the most receiving yards (3,016) in NFL history over a player's first two seasons. Reagor has 64 receptions for 695 yards and 3 touchdowns over two years.

Expansion on agenda

The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff are scheduled to meet Friday to discuss expanding the four-team format, re-opening the possibility that a new model for crowning a champion could be implemented as soon as the 2024 season. Two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday that CFP's Board of Managers, led by Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, is set to convene by video conference. There is no guarantee the presidents will take any official action or vote to approve an expansion model, but another person familiar with the situation told AP they would like to accelerate a process that had ground to a halt six months ago. The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, is scheduled to meet next week in Dallas.

Chargers add RB Michel

Hoping to find a reliable backup to Austin Ekeler, the Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Sony Michel on Wednesday. Michel, a first-round pick by New England in 2018, was with the Miami Dolphins during the preseason, but was released in the final round of roster cuts on Tuesday. Michel spent his first three seasons with New England before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season. He rushed for 845 yards and had a pair of 100-yard games down the stretch, including 131 in a Week 16 win at Minnesota.

Browns sign QB Mond

The Cleveland Browns made another shift in their ever-changing quarterback room, claiming Kellen Mond off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. The Browns were looking to add a third quarterback after terminating Josh Rosen's contract when General Manager Andrew Berry finalized the team's initial 53-man roster. Mond, a third-round draft pick in 2021 from Texas A&M, was released by the Vikings on Tuesday. He'll serve as the Browns' No. 3 QB behind starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Joshua Dobbs.

Bills find a punter

The Buffalo Bills filled their punter vacancy by signing Sam Martin on Wednesday, two days after the 10th-year player was cut by the Denver Broncos. Buffalo had no punter on the roster after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza was accused in a civil lawsuit last week of being involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl last fall. Martin worked out at the Bills' facility earlier Wednesday. The workout was key for Martin after he hurt his ankle in warmups before the Broncos' 42-15 preseason loss at Buffalo on Aug. 20. Martin was due to make $2.7 million this season before losing the job in Denver to Corliss Waitman.

Ravens waive OL Phillips

The Baltimore Ravens waived offensive lineman Tyre Phillips on Wednesday. The Ravens also signed defensive end Brent Urban and running back Kenyan Drake to their 53-man roster and put linebacker David Ojabo and tight end Charlie Kolar on injured reserve. Phillips played the past two seasons with the Ravens, and Coach John Harbaugh said he hoped the team could get him back for the practice squad. Drake spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Two seasons ago, he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals.

BASEBALL

Rays' ace heads to IL

The Rays placed ace left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement on Wednesday, a day after he was a late scratch from Tampa Bay's 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins. McClanahan cut his pregame warmup short Tuesday because of the injury. He later said "something just didn't feel right." McClanahan underwent imaging on his shoulder Wednesday, which revealed a "best case scenario," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. In his second season, McClanahan (11-5) has been one of the top pitchers in the majors. He started the All-Star game and is second in the AL in wins and ERA at 2.20. The Rays also placed second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL with a right triceps contusion.

Surgery for Mets' 3B

Brett Baty has a torn ligament in his right thumb that requires surgery and will likely sideline the New York Mets' rookie third baseman for the rest of the regular season. Baty was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday in a move announced about 45 minutes before New York's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had been subbing at third for Luis Guillorme, sidelined with a groin strain, and Eduardo Escobar, who returned Saturday from an oblique injury. The team selected the contract of speedy outfielder Terrance Gore from Triple-A Syracuse, leaving the NL East leaders without a backup infielder for the middle game of a series between the top two teams in the National League.

HOCKEY

Ducks deal for Kulikov

The Anaheim Ducks acquired defenseman Dmitry Kulikov from the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in a trade for future considerations. The 31-year-old Kulikov had seven goals and 17 assists with a plus-23 rating over 80 games last season for the Wild, who signed the Russian to a two-year contract as a free agent last summer. The Florida Panthers' first-round pick in 2009 will begin his 14th NHL season with his seventh team next month. He has 42 goals and 156 assists in 805 career games.