100 years ago

Sept. 1, 1922

DANVILLE -- Will Whitlow, living near Plainview, aged 30, having a wife and four children, was convicted in Circuit Court here yesterday for giving J. L. Hughes of near Plainview a drink of whiskey, and given one year in the penitentiary. This is the only case on record in Yell county where a man has been given a penitentiary sentence for giving away a drink of whiskey.

50 years ago

Sept. 1, 1972

TEXARKANA -- Municipal Judge Bert Larey of Texarkana not only suspended a $10 fine of a Texarkana woman charged with being drunk but he took 50 cents from his pocket and gave it to her. "Here's 50 cents. Buy some soap with it" he admonished. He said he was suspending the fine so she could clean up. "Don't take my money and get drunk," he cautioned.

25 years ago

Sept. 1, 1997

• More than one in every six working Arkansans will be due a raise today when federal law increases the minimum wage to $5.15 an hour. The rise will raise the pay of about 114,000 in Arkansas, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Most Arkansans affected already make more than the current minimum wage of $4.75 an hour, agency figures show. ... The minimum-wage increase was approved by Congress in 1996 and comes in two stages. The first increase was from $4.25 to $4.75 in October. That increase raised the pay of about 39,000 Arkansans, according to Labor Statistics figures. ... The state also has a minimum wage law, covering business that do not come under the federal act. These are primarily very small or seasonal businesses that gross less than $500,000 a year, said a spokesman for the state Department of Labor. Arkansas law requires these businesses to pay at least the federal minimum wage, but the state law does not take effect until Oct. 1.

10 years ago

Sept. 1, 2012

• A group opposing a proposed initiated act to legalize the medical use of marijuana on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to review the legal sufficiency of the proposal's ballot title and popular name and then order that votes on the measure not be counted or certified. The group calls itself the Coalition to Preserve Arkansas Values. ... The coalition asked the court to invalidate the measure by declaring that the popular name and ballot title of the proposed act are not fair and complete, fail to inform voters about the proposal's scope and impact, aren't legally sufficient and/or that the proposal will violate state and federal laws and constitutional guarantees. Secretary of State Mark Martin announced last week that the group proposing the measure -- Arkansans for Compassionate Care -- had turned in enough valid signatures of registered voters to qualify the proposal for the Nov. 6 ballot. The suit is filed against Martin.