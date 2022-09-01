Outdoor Hall banquet a success

I have ever seen Deke Whitbeck happier.

Whitbeck, the inexorably cheerful and affable president of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, was over the moon Saturday at the 40th Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation's Outdoor Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. A festive crowd filled the cavernous hall, and most of the tables were full.

Best of all, wallets were open.

"I think we'll probably top $600,000 tonight," Whitbeck said.

The Arkansas Outdoor Hall of Fame induction banquet is the headline event for the Game and Fish Foundation, the fundraising and lobbying arm for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. It is a major social event that brings revelers from all over the state to welcome the year's inductees.

This year's class includes Duane Hada of Mountain Home, Jeff Lawrence, Bob Butler and Brad Wimberly. Hada is one of the state's best known fly fishermen and wildlife artists. Lawrence and Butler were longtime organizers for Ducks Unlimited. Wimberly, owner of Turner Bend Grocery, is a longtime advocate for preserving the Mulberry River.

J.D. Simpson III of Little Rock received the foundation's Legacy Award. Simpson has contributed significantly to conservation in Arkansas.

Hada has been a friend since the early 1990s, when he dispensed advice to a budding fly fishermen at the Woodsman in Fort Smith. Lawrence and Butler have been friends and resources during my 17 years as outdoor editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. We have enjoyed some epic dove hunts together, and also some duds.

I've been fishing for smallmouths on the Mulberry River since the great 2006 Summer Smallmouth Tour. Wimberly, a Louisiana transplant, is largely responsible for the Mulberry's highly presentable condition.

John 3:16 Ministries supplied the food for event. The menu was fried catfish and chicken tenders, hush puppies, cole slaw, fries and dessert.

Bob Snider of Roland, one of our state's premier hunting and fishing artists, did a live painting exhibition in the silent auction area.

The silent auction was conducted online. This allows bidders to watch their items of interest on their smart phones instead of hovering over the bid sheets. Somebody outbid me on five boxes of Remington TSS with just two minutes to go.

On the other hand, we were extremely pleased that an autographed copy of our new book, "St. Tom's Cathedral, A Turkey Hunter's Quest for His Best," sold for $180. I was also pleased to autograph books that others brought. Many thanks to those that have supported the project.

We are always very interested in the hunting trips in the live auction. This year's selection included a red stag hunt in New Zealand, a dove hunting trip to Argentina and another to Uruguay. The most attractive to me was a Grand Slam turkey hunting package that purports to offer a legitimate chance at all four North American wild turkey sub-species. Another package offered a turkey hunt in Maine.

We don't know the final bids for those packages, but we do know the Uruguay dove hunting package was unclaimed. Uruguay and Nicaragua are overlooked dove hunting destinations that offer outstanding hunting.

It was a pleasure visiting with Dr. Hayden Franks and Lynne Franks, John Rutledge, and also with my longtime friends Adam Ratcliff and Steve Bowman and Barbara Bowman. Franks, my dermatologist, is the foundation's treasurer. Rutledge is the foundation's chairman. It was also nice to visit with Game and Fish Commission members Ann Marie Doramus of Little Rock and Rob Finley of Mountain Home, and former commissioner Bennie Westphal of Fort Smith.

Curiously, no political office candidates or office holders were present that we noticed. Usually there are several.

Peach hack

This matters to anyone who likes to eat a peach on opening day of dove season.

We all know that store-bought peaches are rock hard and flavorless, more useful for self defense than for nourishment.

Put two of these abominations in a brown paper bag along with an apple and close the bag. The apple releases ethylene, which will cause the peaches to ripen. In three days, the peaches will be savory elbow drippers. It works.