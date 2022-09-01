Chance Sanders with the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s Chi Alpha campus ministry, makes snow cones on Wednesday during a campus picnic and block party on the UAFS Campus Green. The free treats were given away at one of the dozens of activity stations and booths that lined the campus during the day, hosted primarily by all the university’s Registered Student Organizations, campus resources and nonprofit agencies from around the community. The purpose of the event, which UAFS hosts the second week of every new school year, was to introduce students to all the various clubs and to meet other students with similar interests. Visit nwaonline.com/220901Daily/ for today’s photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Thursday's gallery features a welcome-back fair for students at University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, traffic light maintenance and deer in Benton County. To view these images and more, visit our gallery. photoshelterApi" photoshelterId="G0000.HMriwXAFls"photoshelterPos="left" photoshelterLayout="6x2" align="left" /> [Don't see the gallery above, click here]

Print Headline: PHOTO GALLERY: Welcome back to UAFS, traffic light maintenance and deer

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content