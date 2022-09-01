Pittman praises captains

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Sam Pittman had special thoughts about the four players the University of Arkansas selected as their team captains in voting released on Tuesday.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson and safety Jalen Catalon, both redshirt juniors, were selected as captains for the second consecutive year, while fifth-year linebacker Bumper Pool and sixth-year tackle Dalton Wagner were first-time picks.

"I think everybody in the land that knows anything about Arkansas football knew that KJ Jefferson and Jalen Catalon were going to get voted captain," Pittman said Wednesday. "The other two were ... we have so many guys that could fill that void. I mean we do. [Simeon] Blair's one of them and certainly Ricky Stromberg and all that.

"But when I saw Dalton Wagner on there, you guys, I don't know if you see how the team looks at the guy, but to come back for his super senior year and get elected captain. And when I introduced him to the team as one, I mean, he was grateful.

"And Bumper Pool to tell me it was the highest award that he's ever gotten as a football player. Really cool. And so you're looking at two super seniors that came back, were elected captain by their team.

"I mean, it was a special moment."

Injury report

Coach Sam Pittman did not go into great detail, but he indicated Wednesday that various injured players for the No. 19 Razorbacks should be available for Saturday's season-opener against No. 23 Cincinnati.

Receivers Jadon Haselwood and Jaedon Wilson, running back Dominique Johnson, offensive guard Brady Latham and center Marcus Henderson have been in green no-contact jerseys or missed parts of practice during the week.

"I think we're healthy," Pittman said. "The guys that have been dinged up a little bit, I feel real good about them being able to play. ... Haselwood's looked good this week, so I think we'll be fine injury wise."

Johnson, who is recovering from knee surgery, and Henderson who has not been out of a green jersey all preseason due to a pectoral muscle injury, are the most likely players to miss the opener. Pittman called Johnson a "game-time scenario."

Reserve quarterback Kade Renfro, who has been rehabbing a torn knee ligament since last December, has been at practice with a large brace on his leg since the camp roster expanded.

"He hasn't been cleared yet for any type of contact," Pittman said. "But he's been in on scout team work on the throws, a lot of the throws, a lot of 7 on 7."

Staff addition

UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced Wednesday that Dan Trump had joined the department as deputy athletic director of integrity and student-athlete success.

Trump, a catcher and four-year letterman who played on two College World Series teams for the Cal Golden Bears, had previously served at Georgetown University as deputy athletics director for internal operations.

"Dan's time as a Division I student-athlete and as a longtime athletics administrator informs his perspective and his extensive experience at a number of prominent athletics programs will be a tremendous asset to our department," Yurachek said.

Trump had previously worked at Oregon State, the Patriot League and Maryland before being hired with the Hoyas in March 2013. T

Tea or liquor

A regional radio show host asked Sam Pittman whether his postgame party would feature iced tea or liquor after hearing Pittman's remarks regarding both beverages Monday.

"Well, you know what I meant on that was simply that you've got to find out," Pittman said. "For instance, we went to LSU last year and they Cover Zeroed on us, and they came out and came after us. They were bringing Moonshine. It wasn't just liquor.

"So you've got to feel out a little bit both offensively and defensively what they're going to do, what we're going to do. And then you've got to certainly fix those problems that you might have before halftime. So to answer your question, I like iced tea with a lot of sugar in it. And I like a little bit of brown water, too. So we'll just have to figure out how we feel."

Hornsby what?

Coach Sam Pittman was asked on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference about Malik Hornsby working out with the receivers during the media viewing portion of practice Tuesday.

"Are we advertising for Cincinnati?" Pittman responded. "We certainly have used him out there all year and that's obviously a possibility that he plays out there."

The Razorbacks got impressive work from Hornsby, the second-team quarterback, when he played wideout during the spring.

Hogs total

The betting Web site BetOnLine.ag is not as high on the Hogs as the many analysts who have projected Arkansas to finish second in the SEC West behind Alabama.

The site projected Arkansas' over-under win total for betting purposes at 7.5 wins in 2022. The same site put the Hogs' over-under total at 5.5 in 2021, which Coach Sam Pittman's crew finished with a 9-4 record.

The same outfit updated odds for winning the SEC championship Wednesday and gave Arkansas the 10th most favorable odds at 66 to 1.

Those odds trail favorite Alabama (2 to 3), as well as Georgia (7 to 4), Texas A&M (14 to 1), Kentucky (40 to 1), Ole Miss and Tennessee (45 to 1), and Auburn, Florida and LSU (50 to 1). The Razorbacks' odds are better than those for South Carolina (75 to 1), Mississippi State (100 to 1), Missouri (250 to 1) and Vanderbilt (500 to 1).