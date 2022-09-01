PREP FOOTBALL: This week’s matchups

Bentonville at Conway

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Bentonville 1-0; Conway 0-0

COACHES Bentonville -- Jody Grant; Conway -- Keith Fimple

KEY PLAYERS Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Sua (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), OL Cole Cowgur (Sr., 5-11, 245), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145). Conway -- QB Donovyn Omolo (Jr., 6-2, 190); RB Jamarion "Boogie" Carr (Sr., 5-9, 170); K Adrian Mejia (Sr., 5-11, 180); WR R'Omarrion Fields (Sr., 5-11, 170); NG Kelgin Thomas (Sr., 6-0, 270); DT DeMarkale McKency (Sr., 6-0, 255); LB Wade Simpson (Sr, 6-0, 180); DB Quandrell Wilson (Sr., 5-7, 150).

THE SCOOP This is the 12th meeting between the two teams since 2006, and Bentonville currently has a 7-4 series advantage. Conway, however, earned a 55-41 win last year at Tiger Stadium as Bentonville suffered six turnovers ... Omolo threw for 2,626 yards and 27 TDs and accounted for 3 TDs (1 pass, 2 run) in last year's game. ... Carr compiled 1,356 yards and 9 TDs rushing last year, including 119 yards and a TD on 24 carries in last year's game. ... Thomas and McKency each compiled 50 tackles last year, while Simpson had 65 tackles. ... Ficklin had 29 carries for 177 yards and 2 TDs rushing and a 61-yard TD reception last year, and he had 29 carries for 157 yards and accounted for 4 TDs in last week's win over Broken Arrow, Okla. ... Nye threw for 5 TDs, becoming the first Tigers QB to do such a feat since Kasey Ford in 2014. Brown caught 3 of those passes for 125 yards and 3 TDs. ... Tomescko's interception of a tipped ball ended Broken Arrow's last serious chance to regain the lead it held through most of the first half.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 42, Conway 31

-- Henry Apple

Cabot at Bentonville West

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Cabot 1-0; West 1-0

COACHES Cabot -- Scott Reed; West -- Bryan Pratt

KEY PLAYERS Cabot -- QB Abe Owen (Sr., 6-2, 210), DT Brock Jay (Sr., 5-9, 210), LB Gavin Vest (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Evion Jimmerson (Sr., 5-8, 195), LB Logan Eason (Jr., 6-0, 180). West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165).

THE SCOOP This is the first regular-season meeting between the two teams. ... The only other time the two teams played was in the opening round of the 2016 Class 7A State playoffs, when Cabot earned a 62-34 win over a first-year West team at Bentonville's Tiger Stadium, which served as the Wolverines' home field at the time. ... Owen hit Jimmerson with an 80-yard play on the Panthers' first play against Fayetteville, and he scored the winning TD on a 4-yard run with 8 seconds left. ... Jimmerson added two rushing TDs in Cabot's win, which avenged a playoff loss to Fayetteville last year. ... Vest and Eason both surpassed 60 tackles last year. ... Casey picked up where he left off last season with two TD passes, with Durham and Jaxon Brust catching one apiece. ... Bell has scored TDs in each of the Wolverines' last two season openers with an interception and a blocked field-goal return.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 34, Cabot 31

-- Henry Apple

Bixby, Okla. at Springdale Har-Ber

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Bixby 1-0; Har-Ber 0-1

COACHES Bixby -- Loren Montgomery; Har-Ber -- Chris Wood

KEY PLAYERS Bixby -- QB Connor Kirby (Sr., 6-2, 190), QB Austin Havens (Sr., 6-4, 205), DB Tyson Williams (Sr., 5-11, 180), RB Jersey Robb (Sr., 5-10, 205). Har-Ber -- QB Luke Buchanan (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Hudson Brewer (Sr., 6-2, 205), OL Jake Fotenopulos (Sr., 6-4, 230), DB Britt Wittschen (Sr., 5-9, 150).

THE SCOOP Bixby brings an Oklahoma state-record 50-game winning streak into tonight's game following last week's 49-14 blowout win against Owasso. The Spartans have won four consecutive Class 6A-II state championships, but make the move up to 6A-I this season. ... The Spartans have a two-quarterback system with seniors Connor Kirby and Austin Havens. Kirby was 6 of 12 passing for 148 yards and one touchdown and ran for 123 yards and two scores against Owasso, and Havens passed for 108 yards. ... Bixby RB/MLB Jersey Robb added 87 rushing yards. ... Har-Ber fell to Little Rock Parkview 48-26 in its opener last week at War Memorial Stadium. ... The Wildcats rallied to tie the game at 20-20, but gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown and could not recover. ... Wildcats QB Luke Buchanan and Hudson Brewer scored touchdowns for Har-Ber.

OUR TAKE Bixby 45, Har-Ber 21

-- Chip Souza

Rogers at Tulsa Bishop Kelley

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Bishop Kelley 0-1; Rogers 1-0

COACHES Bishop Kelley -- J.J. Tappana; Rogers -- Chad Harbison

KEY PLAYERS Bishop Kelley -- RB Austin Munson (Sr., 6-0.195), TE Sam Rhoades (Jr., 6-4, 240), LB Braxton Goodwin (Sr., 5-10, 175), DB Gunnar Jackson (Sr., 6-0, 175). Rogers -- RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 185), QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-0, 170), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-1, 150).

THE SCOOP Bishop Kelley lost to Poteau, Okla. 24-6 in the season opener last week. ... Rogers pounded Little Rock Southwest 49-20 in its opener. ... The Comets were 5-6 a year ago and lost in the first round of the playoffs. ... Rogers QB Dane Williams was solid in his debut last week, completing 8-of-15 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mounties' attack. ... Junior RB Jacob Jenkins, who shined on the defense last season as a sophomore, shifted to the backfield this season and was terrific in the opener, accounting for 4 touchdowns. ... The Mounties also scored a defensive touchdown in the win.

OUR TAKE Rogers 35, Bishop Kelley 14

-- Chip Souza

LR Christian at Shiloh Christian

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS LR Christian 1-0; Shiloh Christian 0-0

COACHES LR Christian -- Eric Cohu; Shiloh Christian -- Jeff Conaway

KEY PLAYERS LR Christian -- RB Ronny Anokye (So., 5-7, 205), QB Walker White (Jr., 6-4, 215), WR Ben Ridings (Sr., 5-9, 195), LB Holt Chappell (Sr., 6-3, 205), LR Preston Davis (Jr., 5-11, 210). Shiloh Christian -- QB Eli Wisdom (Sr., 5-10, 165), RB/LB Bo Williams (Jr., 5-10, 195), WR Bodie Neal (Sr., 6-1, 180), DL Thomas Reece (Sr., 6-1, 225), DE Cooper Darr (Sr., 6-4, 245), LB Noah DeJarnatt (Sr., 6-0, 215).

THE SCOOP This is likely the biggest game in the state this week as two private school powers collide. ... Both teams are playing in a higher classification this year because of the Competitive Equity Factor based on their success over the past four years. LRC bumped to 6A from 5A, and Shiloh bumped from 4A to 5A. ... LRC crushed Class 7A Little Rock Central 41-6 in its season opener last week behind sophomore RB Ronny Anokye, who rushed for 150 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. ... This is the season opener for the Saints, who topped Springdale 28-20 in its scrimmage two weeks ago. ... Shiloh senior QB Eli Wisdom is 27-3 as the starter and has accounted for more than 7,000 yards of offense coming into the season. ... Bo Williams, a state champion powerlifter last spring, will be a force at both RB and LB for the Saints. ... The Saints are talented across the defensive front with Thomas Reece at DT and Cooper Darr at DE.

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 45, LR Christian 41

-- Chip Souza

FS Northside at Greenwood

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Northside 1-0; Greenwood 0-1

COACHES Northside – Felix Curry; Greenwood – Chris Young

KEY PLAYERS Northside – QB Pum Savoy (Sr., 6-2, 185), RB T'Kavion King (Sr., 5-9, 165), LB Julius Thomas (Sr., 5-10, 230), C Adrian Falcon (Sr., ), OL Jamoni Benton (Sr., 6-4, 356), DL Josh Nolan (Sr., 6-3, 235) Greenwood – QB Hunter Houston (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR L.J. Robins (Jr., 5-10, 160), WR Aiden Kennon (Sr., 6-1, 215), OL Cooper Young (Sr., 6-4, 240), LB Evan Williams (Sr., 6-1, 210).

THE SCOOP Northside and Greenwood meet for the 10th time in the past 11 years with the 2020 game being canceled due to Covid-19 by Northside. ... Greenwood holds a 6-3 lead in the series during that time but Northside did win in the season openers in 2000 and 2001 in the only other years the two teams played. ... Northside's offense had 523 yards in a 42-24 win over rival Southside last week, generating 303 yards, including 228 and three scores by T'kavion King, on the ground and 220 through the air by Pum Savoy in his first start at QB. ... Greenwood had an 11-game winning streak snapped against Oklahoma schools when the Bulldogs lost at Stillwater, 41-27, last week, suffering three turnovers and turning the ball over on downs at the 1 in the first quarter. ... The Bulldogs had 26 first downs and 450 yards with Houston throwing for 373 yards and two touchdowns each to L.J. Robins and Grant Karnes.

OUR TAKE Northside 28, Greenwood 27

-- Leland Barclay

Van Buren at FS Southside

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Van Buren 0-1; Southside 0-1

COACHES Van Buren – Moe Henry; Southside – Kim Dameron

KEY PLAYERS Van Buren – QB Bryce Perkins (Jr., 6-2, 170), OL Caleb Davis (Sr., 5-10, 280), DL Alan Sandoval (Sr., 5-7, 209), S Thurman Cooley (Sr., 6-2, 180), DL Chase Przybysz (Sr., 5-10, 184). Southside – OL Cade Nally (Sr., 6-0, 205), WR Mason Adams (Sr., 5-8, 165), DL Gage Jones (Sr., 5-10, 215), LB Boun Viengthong (Sr., 5-6, 140), S Blake Mitchell (Sr., 5-10, 145).

THE SCOOP Van Buren and Southside meet for the first time 2007 when Southside won, 42-7. ... Friday's game marks the 28th meeting between the two teams with Southside holding a 24-3 advantage, including the last eight meetings from 2000 through 2007. ... Both teams are seeking their first wins after losing to archrivals in their season openers on the road. ... Van Buren lost at Alma, 27-7, while Southside fell at Northside, 42-24. ... Southside's offense gained 482 yards on 79 plays led by QB George Herrell, who threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns. ... Van Buren scored on its first drive of the season at Alma but only crossed midfield on two possessions over the past three quarters.

OUR TAKE Southside 35, Van Buren 21

-- Leland Barclay

North Little Rock at Fayetteville

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Fayetteville 0-1; North Little Rock 0-1

COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick; North Little Rock -- Randy Sandefur

KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- LB Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-0, 215), WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-2, 190), DB Bo Nolen (Sr., 6-2, 195), QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 210), WR Lachlan McKinney (Jr., 5-9, 180), DL Brooks Young (Sr., 6-0, 225), RB Omar Murray (Jr., 6-2, 200). North Little Rock -- QB Malachi Gober (Sr., 5-9, 140), RB Torrence Moore (Sr., 5-10, 170), DE Robert Burgess (Sr., 6-2, 230), LB Delkarai Davis (Jr., 5-9, 175), DE Quincy Rhodes (Sr., 6-6, 240).

THE SCOOP Both teams attempt to avoid an 0-2 start after Fayetteville lost 31-28 to Cabot and North Little Rock fell 23-6 to Little Rock Catholic. .... Fayetteville started 1-2 last season before going on a nine-game winning streak that ended with a loss to Bryant in the Class 7A state championship game at Little Rock. .... Fayetteville lost 14-7 to North Little Rock last year in the third game of the season. ..... North Little Rock returns five offensive and four defensive starters from a team that finished 10-3 after a loss to Bryant in the state semifinals.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 31, North Little Rock 20

-- Rick Fires

Springdale at Farmington

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Springdale 0-1; Farmington 1-0

COACHES Springdale -- Brett Hobbs Farmington -- J.R. Eldridge

KEY PLAYERS Springdale -- WR Chris Cortez (Sr., 5-10, 170), DL Kaden Spencer (Sr., 6-2, 200), WR-DB Tajon Sparks (Sr. 5-8, 150), OL Giovanni Alamarez (Sr., 6-1, 310). Farmington -- LB Cooper Gardenhire (Sr., 6-1, 5-10, 210), DL David Stettmeir (Sr., 6-1, 265), QB Cameron Vanzant (Jr., 6-0, 180), WR Peyton Funk (Sr., 5-11, 175).

THE SCOOP Farmington returns home after an impressive 49-20 win at Greenbrier, a former 5A-West Conference member that beat the Cardinals 48-6 last season. .... Junior quarterback completed 24 of 32 passes for 210 yards most of which went to Peyton Funk, who caught 12 passes for 130 yards. .... Cooper Gardenhire recorded 11 tackles and returned an interception 14 yards for a score. .... Springdale is coached by Brett Hobbs, a former all-state linebacker for the Bulldogs who continued his football career at Arkansas Tech. .... Springdale enjoyed success at times last week in a 24-14 loss to Harrison, but turnovers and penalties proved costly. Talon Stephens intercepted three passes and blocked a punt for the Goblins. .... Springdale's top playmakers are receiver Chris Cortez, who caught 33 passes last season for nearly 500 yards, and Tajon Sparks, a top cornerback, receiver, and kick returner. .... Farmington beat Springdale 21-20 when the teams met last season at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium.

OUR TAKE Farmington 42, Springdale 21

-- Rick Fires