School news: UALR, Abilene Christian, Millikin

The University of Utah congratulated the more than 8,000 graduates who made up the Class of 2022 during an in-person commencement ceremony on May 5 after two years of virtual celebrations.

Students in the Class of 2022 ranged in age from 21 to 73 and earned 8,702 degrees. Graduates represented 55 U.S. states and territories, and 65 foreign countries, including Arkansas:

Karrie Butler of Bentonville earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree.

Acadia Pinault of Bella Vista earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Games.

Stefan Mcgee of Bentonville earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Games.

Samuel Skelton of Springdale earned a Master of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology.

And Anna Thomas of Salt Lake City (72712) earned a Doctor of Audiology degree.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

Abilene Christian

Elizabeth Jennings of Bentonville graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Abilene Christian University. She was among more than 800 students who received degrees at ACU's May commencement.

Students whose GPAs are at least 3.6 graduate cum laude (with honor), 3.75 graduate magna cum laude (with high honor), and 3.9 graduate summa cum laude (with highest honor).

Abilene Christian is the highest-ranking university in Texas in a 2022 U.S. News & World Report assessment of institutions highly regarded for their commitment to student success.

Millikin

Isabel Rimovsky of Van Buren is among the undergraduates who have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester at Millikin University in Decatur, Ill.

Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean's List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean's List honors.

Millikin University is a private, comprehensive university with a diverse student population of approximately 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students.

Emporia State

Bailey Alexandra Bardrick of Rogers graduated from Emporia State University in May 2022.

Bardrick graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with minors in Political Science and Business.

Located in Emporia, Kan., Emporia State University offers more than 200 academic programs in the School of Business, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, School of Library and Information Management and The Teachers College.

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has announced its spring 2022 graduates.

About 1,075 degrees were awarded for the spring 2022 semester, including:

Tabitha Barnard of Harrison, Bachelor of Science in Education in Middle Childhood Education.

Katie Bland of Van Buren, Master of Social Work in Social Work.

Tonya Blevins of Waldron, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

Paige Bonds of Charleston, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

Carley Criswell of Ozark, Master of Social Work in Social Work.

Ashley Deen of Hackett, Bachelor of Arts in Professional and Technical Writing.

David Douglas of Rogers, Graduate Certificate in Data Science.

Reed Efird of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

Christian Hibbs of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

Sabah Ismail of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Arts in History.

Suzanne Kane of North Little Rock, Associate of Science in American Sign Language Studies.

Hannah Krehbiel of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Arts in World Languages.

Nathan Lyons of Rogers, Bachelor of Arts in Applied Communication Studies.

Dylan Matejek of Pea Ridge, Bachlor of Science in Nursing.

Shalay Prendergast of Fort Smith, Associate of Science in Law Enforcement.

Anna Robertson of Fayetteville, Bachelor of Arts in Professional and Technical Writing.

Lindsay Schupbach of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work in Social Work.

Kristi Stovall of Huntington, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

Rhonda Thomas of Omaha, Master of Arts in Professional and Technical Writing.

Jacqualyn Vaughan of Paris, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Ashley Versluis of Bentonville, Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

Garrett Wallace of Tontitown, Bachelor of Science in Civil and Construction Engineering.

Patience Wise of Van Buren, Master of Social Work in Social Work.

Students who graduated with multiple degrees include:

Sabah Ismail of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Arts in History and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Hannah Krehbiel of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in World Languages.

Shalay Prendergast of Fort Smith, Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Associate of Science in Law Enforcement.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UALR offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas's capital city.

Bates College

Cerise Stanley of Bentonville was named to the Dean's List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the winter semester ending in April 2022. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Stanley, the daughter of Ian M. Stanley and Lisa M. Herschbach, is a 2020 graduate of Bentonville High School. She is in her first year at Bates.

Since 1855, Bates has become internationally recognized as a leading liberal arts college, attracting 2,000 students from across the U.S. and around the world.

