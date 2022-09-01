Sections
‘Sexual fetish’ gone awry nets Fayetteville man 50 years for rape, kidnapping

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Jacob Michael Lester

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 50 years at the Arkansas Department of Corrections after a Washington County Circuit Court jury convicted him of rape and kidnapping.

Jacob Michael Lester was charged with three counts of rape and one count of kidnapping. The jury recommended a sentence of 25 years, 15 years and 10 years each on the rape charges and 25 years on the kidnapping charge. They recommended that the 25-year terms run consecutively to reach the 50-year total.

Lester is also required to register as a sex offender.

Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said the case was about a sexual fetish that apparently got out of hand. Durrett said the victim thought he was getting involved in a role playing game with Lester and another man in which a person is treated as a dog.

The victim was drugged and forced to engage in various sex acts against his will while being held captive for more than two days, according to court records.

Print Headline: Rape, kidnapping net 50-year prison term

