S&P 500 ends August with 4.2% loss, 17% for 2022

A choppy day of trading ended Wednesday with a broad slide for stocks as Wall Street closed the books on a rocky August that started strong but wound up leaving the market deeper in the red for the year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, extending its losing streak to a fourth day. The benchmark index ended the month with a 4.2.% loss after gaining 9.1% in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.6%. The major stock indexes are on pace for weekly losses.

Technology stocks and big retailers were among the heaviest weights on the market Wednesday. Only communications stocks eked out a slight gain. Smaller company stocks also fell, pulling the Russell 2000 index 0.6% lower.

The latest pullback for stocks came as Treasury yields rose broadly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, rose to 3.17% from 3.11% late Tuesday.

Bond yields have been rising with expectations of higher interest rates, which the Federal Reserve has been increasing in a bid to squash the highest inflation in four decades.

“You have the bond market now taking the Fed seriously,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. “And it’s not that stocks can’t overcome that, but so far, they haven’t overcome that.” The last time stocks mounted a big rally was in July and early August, when bond yields came off highs as expectations for higher rates eased.

“If the underlying trend in stocks is lower, then higher bond yields weigh on that,” Delwiche said.

The S&P 500 fell 31.16 points to 3,955. The index is now down 17% so far this year.

The Nasdaq lost 66.94 points to 11,816.20, while the Dow gave up 280.44 points to close at 31,510.43. The Russell fell 11.48 points to 1,844.12.

Stocks launched a solid start in early August, continuing a July rally. Investors had been encouraged by signs that inflation, while still high, was leveling off. That fueled optimism on Wall Street that the Fed might be able to ease back on raising interest rates, its main weapon in its fight to bring inflation down.

The July and early August gains followed a weak first half of the year, when the S&P 500 dropped 20% from its most recent high and entered a bear market.

Optimism faded by mid-August as the central bank signaled it would keep raising rates and keep them high as long as necessary to tame inflation. On Friday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell underscored the central bank’s intention to remain aggressive with rate increases in his speech during its annual conference near Jackson, Wyo.

Wall Street is worried that the Fed could hit the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy and veer it into a recession. Higher interest rates also hurt investment prices, especially for pricier stocks like technology companies.

Traders are now trying to get a better sense of how far and how quickly the Fed’s rate increases will go, beginning with the central bank’s coming interest rate policy meeting Sept. 20-21.

The Fed has already raised interest rates four times this year and is expected to raise short-term rates by another 0.75 percentage points at its September meeting, according to CME Group.

Investors have been watching economic data for any additional signs that the economy is slowing, or that inflation may be cooling or at least holding at its current level.

Businesses and consumers have been hit hard by rising prices on everything from food to clothing, but recent declines in fuel prices have provided some relief.

Strong U.S. employment data has helped fuel expectations of more interest rate increases. The Labor Department reported Tuesday there were two jobs on average in July for every unemployed American, providing ammunition to Fed officials who argue the economy can tolerate more rate increases.

On Wednesday, payroll processor ADP said its latest monthly survey of hiring by private U.S. companies showed payrolls increased by 132,000 employees, well below the 275,000 gain economists had expected, according to FactSet.

The ADP survey comes ahead of the monthly employment report from the Labor Department, released Friday; and a weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits, released today.

Analysts expect the data to show a robust labor market.

In technology stocks, chipmaker Nvidia Corp. fell 2.4%, and Best Buy Co. Inc. slid 5.6%. Energy companies fell as the price of U.S. crude oil dropped 2.3%. Occidental Petroleum slipped 1.4%.

Those losses kept in check gains in communications stocks and elsewhere in the market.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. sank 21.3% after announcing a major restructuring and a stock sale, while Snap Inc., the operator of the Snapchat messaging app, jumped 8.7% after announcing it will lay off 20% of its workforce.



