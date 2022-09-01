Special prosecutor named in video-beating investigation

VAN BUREN -- The prosecuting attorney for Crawford County said a special prosecutor has been appointed to handle any use of force investigation into the arrest of a man who was recorded being held down and beaten by three law enforcement officers last week.

Rinda Baker confirmed Wednesday attorney Emily White will fill the role. Baker told 40/29 News on Tuesday that White will determine whether criminal charges should be filed. Baker also said she requested a special prosecutor regarding charges against Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, S.C.

Worcester was shown in a video that went viral online being repeatedly punched and kneed by law enforcement during an arrest about 10:40 a.m. Aug. 21 outside the Kountry Xpress convenience store off Interstate 40 in Mulberry. The officers were later identified as Deputies Zack King and Levi White of the Crawford County sheriff's office and officer Thell Riddle of the Mulberry Police Department.

One of the officers, identified as White in a federal civil-rights lawsuit Worcester filed Monday, was also depicted in the video slamming Worcester's head to the pavement.

Arkansas State Police are doing an independent investigation into the use of force.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas, the Department of Justice and the FBI's field office in Little Rock also opened a civil-rights investigation into the incident, according to authorities. King, White and Riddle are suspended with pay.