CROSS COUNTRY

ASU women voted first, men second in Sun Belt preseason poll

Arkansas State's women -- the three-time reigning conference champions -- earned 11 of 13 first-place votes and were picked to again win the Sun Belt Conference cross country title. The ASU men received three first-place votes but ranked second among nine teams, trailing only Appalachian State.

ASU's men won their first conference title last season, making the Red Wolves the first program to sweep the Sun Belt's cross country crowns since 2011.

-- Mitchell Gladstone