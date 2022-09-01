Taking action

When I was growing up in Nashville, Ark., my mother frequently took me to the public library. Located in a stucco building built in 1910 to serve as the first county courthouse, that library contained what I was wanting--books for me to learn about history and sports, the topics I cared about most in my youth. Close friends might say that those subjects remain the most interesting to me even now.

The only oddity then to 12-year-old me was how they had decided to put the library in the front of the same building on Main Street that housed the county jail in the back.

Had you told me back then that eventually I'd work in a public library where people came for books but also access to technology, power tools, seeds, and even meals, I probably would have said there's no way. And yet now, after serving as the executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System for nearly seven years, I can't imagine our library without these amenities.

The one I've been thinking about recently is our role connecting children with free meals. September is Hunger Action Month, and the campaign's signature color is orange--same as CALS, and same as my hometown Nashville Scrappers school teams wear. In Arkansas, 25 percent of children are facing hunger. It is sobering to contemplate how many of the most vulnerable among us want for something so basic.

Today, CALS serves more than 344,000 people. As our patron base has grown, so too has the need to evolve how we serve them.

In 2018, Little Rock was among six cities to receive funding from the National League of Cities to start anti-hunger campaigns. CALS was proud to be a partner in this effort, and Be Mighty Little Rock officially launched in the summer of 2019. The mission of Be Mighty is to connect kids, teens, and families to free meals, cooking and nutrition education, food security resources, and opportunities to eat, play, and learn. The heart of the campaign is meal distributions. Be Mighty provides free, healthy afterschool meals funded by the USDA to kids and teens ages 18 and under.

To get this campaign off the ground, it took the efforts of several organizations and key individuals, including CALS, the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, the City of Little Rock, Rock Region Metro, Little Rock Parks and Recreation, and the Little Rock School District.

We brought together each organization's strengths to combat something that is an absolute tragedy: childhood hunger. The Hunger Relief Alliance brought the experience tackling hunger. CALS has multiple locations to serve as distribution centers. Rock Region Metro is able to provide transportation (another obstacle that had to be overcome). The LRSD helped get the word out to parents. And the city provided the legwork to help make the funding happen. In particular, City Directors Capi Peck and Kathy Webb worked to bring the National League of Cities grant to my attention. Of the six cities awarded funding to create pilot programs, Little Rock is the only city where the pilot program has sustained, thanks to city leaders.

Countless other partners have helped throughout the years with everything from funding to volunteer and staffing support.

The Be Mighty Little Rock Program is based out of CALS' Children's Library and Learning Center, and 11 of our library branches serve as meal sites. We also support a number of sites throughout the city. From all sites, the program has served more than 4.5 million meals in Pulaski County since its inception. Last year alone, we served 44,603 meals from library branches.

In the program's first year, we saw a 21 percent rise in children participating in federal meal programs. Further, since the pandemic started, we have seen a 94 percent increase in meal program participation.

Be Mighty now offers a variety of programs and resources in addition to free meals, such as cooking, garden, and nutrition education. Library staff members provide assistance to patrons navigating the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Four of our library branches (Children's Library, Dee Brown, Fletcher, and Williams) offer free Rock Region Metro ID cards to families who need transportation to CALS library meal sites and programs.

And as of this summer, Be Mighty Little Rock operates Little Free Pantries on-site at seven CALS branches, providing free food and hygiene products to neighbors in need. (Find them at the Children's Library, Dee Brown, Fletcher, McMath, Millie Brooks, Nixon, and Terry branches.) The motto of the Little Free Pantries is "Give what you can, Take what you need!" These pantries require constant replenishment from community members. You can donate items to the pantries in person, or for your convenience, the team at Be Mighty has created an Amazon wish list where you can order items and have them shipped directly where they are needed. You can contribute at Amazon.com.

This September, I urge you to join CALS and take a stand against hunger. Please donate, volunteer, pledge, or fundraise to help your Arkansas neighbors with the most basic of needs. Because a mind focused on an empty stomach cannot be a curious, learning mind. And an empty stomach overwhelms a curious mind. At CALS, we want every kid and teen in Little Rock to Be Mighty.

Nate Coulter is executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System.