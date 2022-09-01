Taliban marks anniversary of U.S. exit





KABUL -- Taliban fighters and senior leaders gathered Wednesday for a celebration at Bagram air base, once the largest American military base in Afghanistan, to mark one year since U.S. and NATO forces withdrew from the country.

Images released by Taliban media show fighters marching in Western-style uniforms, followed by columns of armored vehicles bearing the group's black-and-white flag moving down one of the main runways. Helicopters flew above the crowd.

"We are gathered here to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal," Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, told local media attending the ceremony. "I am proud that our country was liberated on this day and American troops were forced to leave Afghanistan," he said.

The departure of U.S. forces from Afghanistan marked the end of over two decades of war here, but did not lead to a negotiated peace. Afghan government security forces collapsed in the face of Taliban attacks, and when the group reached Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani fled, effectively handing over the capital.

Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan is more secure for most Afghans, but civil liberties and the rights of women are severely restricted. The country remains internationally isolated, and a growing economic crisis has plunged millions deeper into poverty.

In a video broadcast by the Taliban's media wing, Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the acting prime minister, said the group was left with nothing after the previous government collapsed.

"The foreigners took everything with them when they left, and imposed sanctions on Afghanistan, which have resulted in poverty and hunger," he said. Much of the military equipment flaunted at Bagram appeared to be what U.S. and NATO forces left behind in the last days of a hasty withdrawal.

Foreign media outlets were banned from covering the event by the Taliban, which cited security concerns.

The United States and other Western powers had hoped that economically isolating the Taliban would force the group to moderate. Such "pressures," Akhund warned, "will not give any result." He called instead for greater engagement with the country's new leaders.

In central Kabul, hundreds of other Taliban fighters gathered to fly flags and spray glittery foam into the air as they cheered the country's "independence day."

Abdul Hakim Saih brought his five grandchildren to watch the festivities. Originally from Logar province, the family only moved to Kabul after the Taliban takeover when Saih's son -- a Taliban fighter -- was given a position with the group's intelligence forces.

"In Logar we were always on the run, moving from place to place to escape night raids and bombings," he said, explaining that the violence was particularly hard on the children. His family no longer has to fear for their safety. "It's a better life now," he said.

The complete withdrawal of U.S. forces began under the Trump administration, and the policy decision was upheld by President Joe Biden, who said the exit would be conducted "responsibly, deliberately and safely."

But after a set of swift Taliban gains suddenly left the Afghan capital surrounded, diplomats, Afghan officials and aid workers scrambled to flee the country. Chaos engulfed Kabul airport for weeks as Taliban fighters entered the presidential palace and tens of thousands rushed to escape.

Some Afghans who tried and were unable to flee on the U.S. airlift say they now feel secure under the Taliban. Others remain in hiding, afraid for their lives because of connections to U.S. and NATO forces or activist groups. A year on, some are still hoping for a chance to get out.

One former Afghan soldier said the day marks the anniversary of his "abandonment" by the United States.

"Today I feel shattered. We were always assured by the United States that they would stand with us," he said. For over 10 years, he served as a commando in one of the elite Afghan military units that worked closely with U.S. forces.

Like others in this report, he spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.





Taliban fighters celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops from Afghanistan during festivities Wednesday in the capital, Kabul. At Bagram air base, formerly a U.S. stronghold, senior Taliban leaders watched columns of armored vehicles and fighters marching in Western-style uniforms parade by as helicopters flew above the crowd. The U.S. pullout marked the end of more than two decades of war. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)





