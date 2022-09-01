Thomas selected for council

Tony Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Little Rock communications provider Windstream, was named Wednesday to the 26-member President's Infrastructure Advisory Council.

The council advises President Biden on how to reduce physical and cyber risks and improve the security and resilience of the nation's critical infrastructure sectors. Thomas is the only Arkansas-based member on the panel.

Established in 2001, the advisory council has conducted dozens of studies to address problems such as: improving intelligence information sharing across government and industry; identifying and reducing complex cyber risks; better preparing for and responding to disruptions that can ripple across multiple infrastructure systems; facilitating cooperative decision-making among senior executives and federal leaders during imminent threats and disaster responses; and addressing the skills gaps and loss of institutional knowledge in key national workforces.