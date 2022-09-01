Top Sevier County exec Ray dies at 61

De QUEEN -- Sevier County County Judge Greg Ray died Tuesday night at his home.

Ray, 61, had served as county judge for Sevier County since 2010. He served three terms in office.

Ray served on a number of county and state boards, including as first vice president of the County Judges Association of Arkansas. He also represented the Southwest District of Arkansas on the County Judge's Association of Arkansas Executive Board.

He was also an instrumental figure behind the new Sevier County Medical Center, according to county officials.

A special meeting of the Sevier County Quorum Court will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the vacancy in the county judge's office, according to the county clerk's office.