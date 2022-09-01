UAM’s Weevils starting season

William “Hud” Jackson’s University of Arkansas at Monticello Boll Weevils stopped in Fort Smith Wednesday to have a quick stretch, practice and lunch.

The team is road-tripping to Oklahoma for its first game of the season. They play Oklahoma Baptist tonight in Shawnee.

“We are really excited to get the season started,” Jackson said. “We have a good team and the key for us is to stay healthy. If we can do that, we have a chance.” Williams, who starts his 11th year as UAM’s head football coach, admits his Boll Weevils are in a “very, very competitive conference but we have a good chance as any to win.” In the past 10 years, UAM is 39-71 under Jackson. UAM is in the Great American Conference, which is a college athletic conference affiliated with the National Collegiate Athletic Association at the Division II level. Its headquarters are located in Russellville. Athletic competition began play during the 2011–12 school year.

Last year, the Boll Weevils lost to Oklahoma Baptist 20-45, but this year Hudson hopes for a different outcome.

“Our guys are focused,” he said. “We do have some positions that are young, but the maturity level is really good and that will be a key factor.” As with every season at UAM, new faces are in every position from Jackson’s offensive line to his wide receivers. Jackson’s players have put in the time and work during practice and football camp to win against Oklahoma Baptist, he said.

Two new players, he said, have covid-19 and won’t play Thursday night. Covid-19 could be an ongoing factor this season not just for his team but every team, he said.

“This stuff needs to end,” Jackson said. “I think it could be a factor throughout the season.”