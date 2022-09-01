WC Wildcats gear up for game in Louisiana





Coach Maurice Moody and his Watson Chapel Wildcats are headed to Louisiana this week.

On Friday, the Wildcats take on Ouachita Christian School in Monroe, La., and Moody's team is ready.

"It's good to get out-of-state and showcase our talents," Moody said. "If we can hold on to the football, move the football with consistency and generate a couple of stops, we will have a shot of it."

The 5A Wildcats are coming off of a big win last Friday against the Texarkana Razorbacks. The Wildcats played at home and shut down Coach Trey Outlaw's Razorbacks 48-0. While it may have been the Wildcats first game, they looked to be in mid-season form.

"We scored in different ways," Moody said. "We played aggressive defense. We played really good football."

The team had three rushing touchdowns in the first half and then more touchdowns in the second half. They also completed three, 2-point conversions.

The Wildcats' secret? Akeyll Madison, the team's quarterback.

"Akeyll Madison is one of the quietest secrets in high school sports in the state," Moody said. "He is a dual threat. He can throw and he can run."

Moody compared Madison to quarterback greats Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. That's because Madison is cool, calm and collected, the coach said.

"Those players have it," Moody said. "They may make a bad pass, but they come back and complete nine and 10 passes after that bad play. I love Dak Prescott, don't get my wrong, but you can tell a bad play lingers in his mind. Akeyll, nothing bothers him."

Moody, who coached McClellan to class 5A championship games in 2015 and 2017, knows a great player when he sees one. He said when a team has a player like Madison, a junior, it could be unstoppable.

"Nothing bothers him," Moody said. "That's one of his greatest attributes. [He] doesn't get shot up if a bad play happens. He has a quick memory. That's a cliche, I know, but he doesn't remember anything about his last play because his next play will be his best play."

That's because Madison refuses to get bogged down in the game clock. The clock is just that -- a clock -- and the play 10 seconds ago is in the rearview mirror. It's about the immediate presence, then the next 10 seconds, the next 30 and the next 60 that matter.

"He is going to be amazing," Moody said. "A lot gets bogged down in a game about what just happened. That bad play lingers in the mind and the kid becomes gun shy. Maybe they just threw an interception and they can't shake it. Madison can. He goes out every time and is the best version of himself every single play."

With Madison's mindset set, that makes the 6-2, 155-pound junior a major threat on the turf. Madison also has his players behind him. He's a born leader, Moody said.

"He's one of the best leaders I've seen on the field," Moody said. "Kids rally around him. He leads the right way."

Moody said when he was in Earle, his hometown, a pastor told him how to spot a leader. If no one follows someone, they aren't a leader. Madison is.

"People don't understand, I've been doing this a long time," Moody said. "I've seen great. Madison threw three touchdown passes so the coach on the other team has to ask 'Do you stop our passing game or our running game? Because he is coming back to run. Pick your poison. You have a quarterback that can beat you with his arm and leg."

Moody isn't resting on the laurels of last Friday's win or solely on Madison. But he , who is known as a fearless coach, is also preparing his team for anything that comes his team's way aggressively.

"There's still room for improvement," he said. "But we aren't afraid of playing anyone. I always say a team laces up their pants just like we do and they put them on the same way we do."

Jefferson County High School Football Schedule

Friday’s games

Little Rock Central at Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Dollarway at Texarkana, 7 p.m.

White Hall at Warren, 7 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Ouachita Christian School, Monroe, La., 7 p.m.



