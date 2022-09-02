5 Benton County JPs draw top spots in races

BENTONVILLE -- Five Benton County justices of the peace drew top spots in their races for the Nov. 8 general election.

The draw was held at the Election Commission offices in Rogers on Friday night. All current justices of the peace are Republicans.

There's a total of 15 justices of the peace who make up the Quorum Court, the legislative body of county government. Each justice of the peace represents a district of roughly equal population and is elected to a two-year term.

Drawing the No. 1 spots were Richard McKeehan in District 3, Carrie Perrien Smith in District 5, Joseph Bollinger in District 7, Susan Anglin in District 9 and Kurt Moore in District 13, according to the Election Commission.

Republicans Joel Jones in District 6 and Joel Edwards in District 15, both currently serving on the Quorum Court, drew No. 2 spots on the ballot.

Other draws for justices of the peace saw Democrat Amy Warren in the No. 1 spot in District 4. Republican Chris Latimer will be second and Libertarian Bobby Wilson third, according to the Election Commission.

The three are running to replace Republican Tom Allen, who did not seek reelection.

In District 14, Republican Bethany Henry Rosenbaum drew the No. 1 spot, and Libertarian Brent A. Fiegle was second. Rosenbaum won the Republican primary, which included current seat-holder Leigh Nogy.

On the Bentonville City Council, a No. 1 draw went to council member Cindy Acree in Ward 2, Position 1. Other current council members Aubrey Patterson in Ward 3, Position 1, and Octavio Sanchez in Ward 4, Position 1, drew No. 2 spots behind Tyler Masters and Tom Hoehn. Newcomers Allyson de la Houssaye and Beckie Seba are candidates for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat after Tim Robinson didn't file for reelection. De la Houssaye's name will appear first on the ballot, according to the Election Commission.