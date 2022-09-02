ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 49, SOUTHERN NAZARENE 26

Quarterback Demilion Brown rushed for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns on 13 carries and passed for 228 yards and 2 scores as the Boll Weevils rolled in their opener Thursday night at Bethany, Okla.

Jonero Scott added 129 yards and 1 score on 21 attempts for UAM.

Brown scored on runs of 32, 25 and 11 yards. He also had a 37-yard touchdown pass to LaCedric Smith in the fourth quarter and a 15-yarder to Jordan Mansfield in the third. Brown completed 12 of 24 passes, but had 3 interceptions.

The Boll Weevils finished with 538 yards of total offense.