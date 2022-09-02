Arkansas needs more prisons to ease overcrowding, county officials tell legislators

LITTLE ROCK -- The 498 beds at a planned state prison aren't enough to keep up with inmate overcrowding, Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde told lawmakers during a meeting Wednesday.

Hyde and Mark Whitmore, chief counsel for the Arkansas Association of Counties, told state legislators the state penal system is about 1,900 inmates over capacity in its state prisons and county jails. While the General Assembly approved $75 million for a new prison earlier this year, Hyde and Whitmore said one prison would not be enough to accommodate the overflow and rising crime rate.

"We have a chance to work together to take a stand against the increase in violent crime in Central Arkansas specifically, but [also] in the state of Arkansas in general," Hyde said. "And in the process we can make sure we adequately provide rehabilitation and resources that our inmates need."

With Department of Corrections facilities overcrowded, county jails have had to take on more inmates, putting those facilities close to capacity. To deal with the overcrowding, the state has had to release inmates early, some of whom relapse, contributing to the increase in crime, Whitmore said.

The last time Arkansas built a prison was 2003, and the General Assembly should use some of its recent $1.6 billion surplus to build at least one more, Whitmore said.

"That's why we got the violent crime rate, because the state doesn't have enough state maximum security beds," Whitmore said. "The fact we haven't built a prison in 20 years is the problem. Our population has grown; the crime rate has grown."

The covid-19 pandemic has made the state's inmate crowding problem worse, state and local officials have said, with jury trials and judicial proceedings delayed in 2020, which has led to a backlog. To deal with the backlog, the state Legislature allocated $1 million to add 40 prosecutors and public defenders.

"What I hope you leave here today with is we've got to have more state prison beds," Whitmore said.

The discussion is part of a lobbying effort by local officials to get the Legislature to fund more prisons, with the Arkansas County Judges Association and Arkansas Sheriffs Association issuing a joint resolution calling for a "substantial increase in the number of state prison beds."

Hyde called inmate overcrowding an "economic development issue," saying prospective companies often ask about the county's jail size when exploring a potential move.

"This is a public safety issue," Hyde said. "This is an economic development issue much more than many of you realize."

For the past few years, local law enforcement has alerted the public about an increase in violent crime. Recent shootings in Little Rock have underscored a need for the state to take crime more seriously, some public officials said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas ranked fifth in the nation in homicide mortality rate in 2020.

Last month, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called a news conference in the wake of a particularly violent weekend in Little Rock where there were 17 shootings from Aug. 12-14. Along with adding space for more inmates, Hutchinson said the state needed to add additional crisis stabilization units, which provide mental health treatment as an alternative to jail.

But some Democratic lawmakers in attendance at the meeting pushed back, saying the state needs to invest in crime prevention programs and not just prisons. State Sen. Joyce Elliot, D-Little Rock, likened building prisons to adding lanes on highways.

"Every time you open the lanes, you just fill them up," Elliot said.

Democratic state Rep. Fred Allen of Little Rock said the state needs to put more resources into intervention and prevention programs, noting that many inmates can't get a job after they leave prison.

"If we [had] built 10 more prisons they would say it's not enough," Allen said. "So we can't build our way out of this."

Hyde defended Pulaski County's crime intervention and rehabilitation efforts, saying instead the state's criminal justice system had "a missing piece."

"We simply don't have [time] and capacity to deliver those services to those inmates," Hyde said.