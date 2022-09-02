Arkansas Postcard Past





De Queen, 1940: Mr. Sherman Ritchey of Dierks (Howard County) got this postcard reminding him to pay his $1.20 assessment to ensure that when his time came his funeral expenses would be paid. The card from the Wilkerson Burial Assoc. listed 14 members who had died in recent months. According to findagrave.com, Ritchey was born in 1905 and was 92 when he died in 1997; he was buried in Little Rock 57 years after receiving this premium notice.

