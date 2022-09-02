Arkansas' revenue up by $26.2M in August

Arkansas’ gross general revenue increased by $26.2 million, or 4.4%, from the same month last year, bringing the total to $614.7 million, according a report Friday from the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The state’s gross general revenue in August beat the forecast by $21.2 million or 3.6%. The above-projection revenue numbers for August were largely driven by an increase in sales tax collections which totaled $288.1 million, an increase of $31.6 million or 12.3% from last year.

The sales tax revenue reflects “continuing economic expansion” which were from multiple sectors of the economy, according to a summary of the report from the Department of Finance and Administration. Collections from the state’s sales tax on motor vehicles increased by 8% in August compared to August 2021.

“I think the main story in August was continued high growth in sales tax collections,” said John Shelnutt, the state’s chief economic forecaster. “And the gain within sales tax was broad-based across the sales tax reporting sectors.”

Friday’s report is the second of the fiscal year to exceed the state’s forecast, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson said shows the state’s economy is growing

“Two months into the new fiscal year and the state has met and exceeded forecast each month," Hutchinson said in a statement. "This is encouraging news, and the report shows the confidence of the Arkansas consumer that the state is on the right path. The combination of robust job creation and controlled growth in state government spending is working well for the state.”



